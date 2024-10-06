MCU Star Simu Liu Looks Ripped In Fresh Selfie, And John Boyega’s Response Lines Up Perfectly With My Thoughts

Simu Liu delights fans on social media with cheeky posts and tidbits from his feature films. The Marvel star is also known to share the occasional selfie, and he truly just delivered in that regard. Liu took to the web to post a shirtless pic, and he looks ripped. Funny enough, one specific thought came to my mind, and that was even before I saw the sea of responses in the comment section. So imagine my surprise when Star Wars veteran John Boyega shared a reaction that completely aligned with what I was thinking about.

What Did Simu Liu Post, And How Did John Boyega React To It?

The Barbie star’s chiseled body (complete with distracting abs) was on full display in a photo that he shared to X. As sizzling as the photo is, it’s his caption that truly seemed to grab some people’s attention. The actor cryptically typed down “prepping…,” with the caption being accompanied by the curious eyes emoji. What really made me chuckle, though, was the how the Star War veteran reacted. Check out the original post and the response:

Needless to say, the Jackpot! star is looking jacked, but it's unclear what he's preparing for. Still, my first inclination was to think that Simu Liu was teasing that work has finally begun on the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings sequel. So it delights me to no end that John Boyega had Marvel’s kung-fu master on the brain as well.

I love and appreciate so much about the Attack the Block star, but what I really love is his admiration for his peers’ work. His gif post would suggest that he’s just as eager to see the Atlas star return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well. What’s also sweet is that the Canadian actor also reacted to John Boyega’s response with a fun one of his own. He shared a gif of John Boyega’s Star Wars character, Finn, from The Force Awakens. As fun as this exchange is, it does remind me that fans are still in need of answers on the next Shang-Chi movie.

How Much Has Been Said About Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi 2 At This Point?

Unfortunately, not much has been said about the next installment of Xu Shang-Chi’s next solo film, and Marvel Studios hasn’t even formally announced it yet. It was reported in 2021, however, that Shang-Chi 2 would move forward , as director Destin Daniel Cretton signed an exclusive multi-year deal with Disney. As part of that agreement, Cretton has overseen another Marvel production – upcoming show Wonder Man. More recently, it was also reported that Cretton had signed on to direct Spider-Man 4 , starring Tom Holland.

More on Shang-Chi (Image credit: Marvel Studios) Marvel's Shang-Chi: Why The MCU Phase 4 Film Should Be More Appreciated

Should that Spidey news prove to be true, it’s unclear as to how long fans will have to wait to see the next solo film starring the MCU’s resident martial artist. Amid the uncertainty surrounding the superhero flick, though, Simu Liu has been keeping fans optimistic – and not just by posting ripped selfies. Back in April, Liu addressed rumors that the film had been canceled by assuring fans that “it’s happening.”

There’s certainly, at the very least, a chance that the latest social media post from the Simulant star indicates that he’s almost ready to don his eponymous rings once more. I’ll certainly remain hopeful that Shang-Chi 2 is a step closer to happening and, whenever it opens, I’ll be one of the first in line to see it. John Boyega’s reaction to the selfie also makes me confident that he’ll be among those who eventually buy a ticket as well.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors