Fans Are Super Bummed So Help Me Todd Got The Ax, But One Tweet In Particular Kind Of Makes Me Feel Like We Should Have Seen This Coming
Could this have played a role in the decision to cancel it?
TV fans, we’ve officially reached that stressful time of the year when the major broadcast networks renew or cancel shows while plotting out programming for the coming season. A number of series have unfortunately met their demise already, with a few of those cancellations happening at CBS. One of the titles that the Eye Network canned is So Help Me Todd, which is in the midst of its second (and now final) season. At present, fans are not happy about the decision and are sharing their thoughts on social media. Interestingly though, one tweet may shed light on one of the reasons why we maybe should’ve seen the axe coming down from a mile away.
What Did The Fan Say That Might Explain The Cancellation of The Show?
As is known to happen, avid viewers have taken to the interwebs to go to bat for what is now one of the many shows canceled or ending in 2024. Some of these responses have been incredibly passionate, but there’s one that’s truly caught my attention. An X user by the name of @ReallyMighty took to the platform to share an intriguing thought about the recently sacked CBS show. You can check out their thoughts down below:
I have to agree with the notion that USA Network’s original series have a unique aesthetic that shines through all of them. Look no further than programs like Suits (which crushed on Netflix in 2023), Monk, Royal Pains and Burn Notice. @ReallyMighty and I apparently aren’t the only ones who feel this way either. Another fan by the handle @merewalton commented on their post and shared a similar thought:
As great as the “USA” approach is though, I can’t help but wonder whether that may be part of what worked against the show. Shows on networks like Fox or ABC have a somewhat different vibe compared to offerings that you see on cable channels. THR reports that while So Help Me Todd was a solid ratings earner (like fellow axed CBS show CSI: Vegas), it was canned to make room for incoming fare like NCIS: Origins, Watson and the Matlock, which would definitely fit more into the non-cable mold. This is all just thinking on my part, but it’s surely possible that SHMT’s distinct vibe could’ve factored into the decision to do away with it.
How Are Other Fans Reacting To The Show’s Demise?
Created by Scott Prendergast, So Help Me Todd sees a private investigator (Skyler Astin) be talked into doing in-house work at the Portland-based law firm run by his mother (Marcia Gay Harden). There’s love between the parent and child, but they also clash when it comes to their views on what is and what isn’t appropriate when dealing with the law. The series, which someone said is better than Ted Lasso, has some serious fans based on the reactions to its cancellation. One such devotee, @_natster had this to say:
Another fan named @JLnow2 shared similar sentiments. However, they were a bit more blunt with their assessment:
User @michaelcollado took to X to share an interaction he had with his mother after the show’s end was announced. Needless to say, it doesn't look like she took it all that well:
My mom has weighed in on the cancelation of So Help Me Todd pic.twitter.com/I6sZLtnnv6April 20, 2024
That wasn’t the only post that @michaelcollado shared on the matter, as he shared his own response to the news. And, in doing so, he nodded to a truly devastating moment from Breaking Bad:
So Help Me Todd canceled pic.twitter.com/4ZJDbF7jvDApril 19, 2024
There are probably a number of factors that went into So Help Me Todd being cancelled, but I don’t think I’ll stop thinking about how the USA Network-esque vibe might’ve impacted it. At this point, the best fans can do is (respectfully) express their love for the legal dramedy and check out the remaining episodes that hit CBS on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET as part of the 2024 TV schedule. Additionally, stream episodes with a Paramount+ subscription. Also, keep checking in for information on major network shows yet to be renewed or axed.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB.