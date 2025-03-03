An SNL Cast Member Reveals What It's Like To Be 'The Victim Of One Of The Most Devastating Martin Short Insults Ever,' And Tom Hanks Is Involved

Martin Short is a legend in the comedy world. Highly regarded for his quippy sense of humor, few stars know how to time a perfectly thought-out insult like Short. At this point, it’s an honor for young comics to have a joke made by Short at their expense. Saturday Night Live cast member Andrew Dismukes experienced this a few years back as he recently revealed a quip that Short made about him, and the brutal barb included a mention of Tom Hanks.

Andrew Dismukes stepped away from Studio 8H to perform stand-up. During the set, the 29-year-old comic told stories of some of his famous encounters with SNL hosts and musical guests while working at the show. Some audience members wanted the comedian to make jokes about his boss, Lorne Michaels, but Dismukes played it safe and instead told a story about Martin Short. While Short started the joke by comparing the young comic to Tom Hanks, the seasoned comedian quickly found a way to twist it into something negative, as Dismukes explained (via TikTok):

Are y'all fans of Martin Short? Love Martin Short, he's one of my favorite comedians of all time. And I was recently the victim of one of the most devastating Martin Short insults ever. He was hosting the show, and he came up to me while we were blocking a sketch, and he goes 'Andrew, I love you on the show! You remind me of my dear friend, a young Tom Hanks!' And I was like 'Oh my god! That's so nice, thank you so much Martin Short.' And he goes 'Just a totally average man.'

(Image credit: NBC)

This joke is hilarious because it seemingly starts as a compliment until it's twisted into a sharp jab. It also works because there's a little bit of truth to it. Tom Hanks has made a career out of being an everyman, an actor that is moldable into any archetype. It’s what’s made Hanks' movies and the star himself so great and likable. With that, he's also proven his versatility as a performer, who's starred in films like Forrest Gump, Saving Private Ryan and Cast Away. Hanks is a “totally average man,” which oftentimes is his greatest strength.

In a way, Andrew Dismukes really is the “Tom Hanks” of SNL's current generation. He is a utilitarian player, often playing the brother or boyfriend in a sketch. And, in that capacity, he'll express shock or act as the voice of reason. His characters are rarely the source of the chaos, but merely react to what’s going in front of them.

The actor's ability to fit seamlessly into every sketch makes him essential and is sometimes the source of the funniest jokes in the sketch. Many SNL actors that came before him have fit this role, with one of the most notable being Phil Hartman. However, pointing out this quality of Dismukes unprompted is a hilarious move by Short, especially since he initially served it up as a compliment.

Based on Andrew Dismukes' recollection though, being insulted by Martin Short was an honor and not something to be upset about. If anything, this story speaks to Short’s quick wit and ability to pick up on qualities in a person that would make the best punchline. Some have called Short annoying, but they're missing the point of his schtick. His casual way of roasting is so off the cuff and impressive that nobody could possibly be offended, which is certainly a gift. It explains why the SCTV alum is so beloved, and he’s been able to sustain a successful comedy career that has spanned decades and still resonates with audiences.

You can see Andrew Dismukes being a “totally average man” on Saturday Night Live, which airs on the titular night at 11:30 pm ET on NBC and can also be streamed with a Peacock subscription. Fans of Martin Short should also check out his Emmy-nominated performance on Only Murders In The Building, which is currently streaming with a Hulu subscription.