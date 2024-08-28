I Just Found Out SNL And Jimmy Fallon Turn 50 During The Same Year. Yes, He Has Plans For Both

Saturday Night Live’s 50th Season has been the talk of the town as its premiere approaches on the 2024 TV schedule, and anticipation is high as we wait to see who ends up hosting and how they'll celebrate this big anniversary. Coincidentally, that is not the only 50th milestone that former cast member Jimmy Fallon will be celebrating, as I just found out his 50th birthday is in September. So, of course, he has plans for both.

What Jimmy Fallon Really Wants To Do For His 50th Birthday

The Tonight Show host’s big day is on September 19, which comes nine days before SNL's premiere on the 28th, and he has been thinking about what he wants to do.

Turning 50 is a big deal, but Fallon may not be celebrating in the way one would think. He told E! News his plans, and while he knows he should celebrate, he kind of wants to do the complete opposite, and I can’t say I blame him:

50 is a big year. I feel like it’s the last year to really kind of celebrate. But now, at a certain age, you’re kind of tired. I don’t feel like doing anything. My show is a party every day. I’m over party. I’m tired. I want to just watch TV and just have dinner.

He's so real for that answer. To me, celebrating a birthday by doing nothing and sleeping might possibly be the best way to commemorate the day. That's because you don’t feel pressured to do anything, and that can be very freeing. Maybe binge a TV show and just have a quiet dinner with friends. It really sounds like the life, and I hope Fallon is able to live out his birthday wish.

However, when it comes to partying it up for SNL's 50th he has a different kind of plan.

Will Jimmy Fallon Be Involved In SNL 50?

As for the other big 50th celebration, Jimmy Fallon's plans for Saturday Night Live’s big anniversary are totally different from how he wants to spend his birthday.

The long-running variety sketch series' 50th season will be premiering in September. Specific details surrounding the big season have not been revealed. However, Fallon -- who was one of the youngest SNL cast members and was on the show from 1998 to 2004 -- alluded to his possible involvement and that there are plenty of surprises in store:

Yeah, me and Saturday Night Live are the same age. There’s talks of things. I mean, it’s gonna be a big season. It’s really a lot of fun surprises and kind of big events planned around.

It wouldn’t be surprising if SNL was planning on bringing back a variety of former cast members or fan-favorite hosts. For example, OG cast member Molly Shannon got real about big names popping in. Additionally, Maya Rudolph is set to return as Kamala Harris for the upcoming election. Plus, I'm sure we all remember what it was like when SNL celebrated 40 years, so I'm sure Season 50 will be a really big party.

Also, from the way Fallon was talking about it, it certainly sounds like there are plans for him to return to Studio 8H in some way. Of course, he can’t talk much about it or hard confirm his involvement, but it’s not hard to read between the lines and assume that he will be coming back at some point. At least, that’s the hope.

It's quite a big year for Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live, and celebrations are definitely being planned, both big and small. Fallon’s 50th birthday is on September 19, while SNL’s 50th season premieres on September 28 on NBC. Those with a Peacock subscription can celebrate SNL and Jimmy Fallon early by watching all 49 seasons now.