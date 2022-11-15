SNL Vet Chris Redd Is Now Finally Able To Have Surgery Following Public Attack

A few weeks ago, SNL alum Chris Redd was attacked outside of a comedy club, it was a scary moment, and the comedian ended up with some serious injuries. Now, he’s about to have surgery on his nose, which will help him physically heal from the incident.

According to TMZ , Redd is scheduled for surgery in New York City now that it’s been a couple of weeks since the attack. The reason they had to wait was so the swelling on the comedian's nose could go down. Redd was seriously injured, according to the article, one of the bones in his face was cracked into three pieces, likely because he was punched by a man wearing brass knuckles.

This surgery is said to break his nose back into place so it can heal from there. It’s also been reported that a plastic surgeon who specializes in these procedures will be doing the surgery. The goal of it, according to sources, is to simply fix what was broken and not change Redd’s appearance.

It’s still unknown who did this to Redd, and according to the article, the cops are still looking for the suspect. What we do know, is the assailant tried to steal a Greg Yuna necklace from Redd, which can cost anywhere from $600 to $20,000.

While it’s great that Redd is on his way to full recovery, he has had to postpone more shows so he can heal. However, sources said he’s looking forward to getting back on the stage.

All of this happened not too long after a couple of big stories about the comedian broke.

A few months ago there was news that Redd was allegedly dating Kenan Thompson’s ex-wife . However, there really isn’t much drama there, as both Thompson and Christina Evangeline have allegedly moved on and are dating other people.

The other major news was Redd’s announcement about leaving Saturday Night Live after five years on the show. Along with Redd, mainstays including Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson left the show as well. As Season 48 is in full swing with new hosts , it has also added many new faces after the departure of so many longtime cast members. You can check out the 2022 TV schedule for more information on the latest season of SNL.

As for Redd, following his recovery, I’m sure he’ll be back on the road soon with his stand-up routine. According to his website, Redd is scheduled to perform on December 2 in Springfield, Missouri. So, it sounds like he’ll be back up and at ‘em soon! He also has a movie set for release later this year called Spinning Gold.

Hopefully, Redd is able to recover quickly from this scary situation so he can get back to making everyone laugh.