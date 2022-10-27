SNL Vet Chris Redd Involved In Scary Attack Ahead Of Comedy Club Performance

Saturday Night Live alum Chris Redd was attacked last night outside of the Comedy Cellar in New York City. He was on his way into the venue to do a show when someone came up and punched him in the face.

According to TMZ the comedian was taken to the hospital right after and is OK. In the story, sources explained that the attack happened around 9:40 p.m. when a guy got out of a car ran up to Redd, punched him, and ran away. The sources also said the suspect was not caught because he fled the scene.

More updates to come.