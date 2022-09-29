After Kenan Thompson Splits With Wife, She’s Reportedly Dating His Former SNL Co-Star

Kenan Thompson and his estranged wife Christina Evangeline has kept relatively quiet about their divorce. But while the former pair have remained mum, it seems the soon-to-be-exes have moved on and hopped back into the dating world already. Evangeline is reportedly dating one of Thompson's former Saturday Night Live co-stars.

TMZ reported that Saturday Night Live veteran Chris Redd is currently dating Kenan Thompson's estranged wife. The reported couple apparently became "official" last year. Despite how things look, there was no overlap between Redd and Thompson and so no infidelity is suspected. Redd and Evangeline reportedly were friends for six years before they started a romance.

The Kenan and Kel star and Christina Evangeline were reportedly separated for some time before he officially filed for divorce earlier this year. The former couple is said to be working on a custody agreement for their two daughters as they dissolve their marital ties. The soon-to-be-exes naturally grew apart as Thompson shot his sitcom Kenan in Los Angeles while Evangeline stayed in New York.

Since Chris Redd announced he was leaving Saturday Night Live, there had been some speculation that Kenan Thompson may have asked that Redd leave the show upon learning the newly official couple went public. But that’s apparently not the what happened, per reports, with TMZ noting there's no "bad blood" between the two.

In addition to headlining and creating the Peacock comedy Bust Down, Chris Redd is set to appear in the musical biopic Spinning Gold as legendary radio DJ Frankie Crocker. He also has a stand-up comedy special coming out on HBO Max.

The two men co-starred on Saturday Night Live from 2017 through 2022. They were featured in notable sketches, including “Come Back Barack” and “Bottom of your Face.” Thompson and Redd later starred in the former’s self-titled sitcom Kenan where Redd played his younger brother. The comedy series ended after two seasons earlier this year.

While Chris Redd was one of the multiple notable departures from Saturday Night Live, creator Lorne Michaels assured those cast members leaving is a good thing for the show as it refreshes for Season 48 with four new featured players. The upcoming season already has a stellar lineup of hosts and musical guests, kicking off with Miles Teller and Kendrick Lamar as the host and musical guest, respectively.

The premiere season will air on October 1 on NBC at 11:30 pm EST as part of the 2022 TV schedule. if you want to rewatch any episode featuring Chris Redd, just stream earlier seasons using a Peacock Premium subscription.