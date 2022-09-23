Saturday Night Live Season 48: All The Confirmed Hosts And Musical Guests

One of the many surefire signs that an artist has truly made it in the industry is when they're asked to grace the stage of Studio 8H as the host of a Saturday Night Live episode. It appears that we have a few first-timers who will get to experience that honor for Saturday Night Live Season 48.

There were so many amazing hosts and musical guests for SNL Season 47 , meaning this year’s line-up has a lot to live up to as far as we are concerned. Luckily, the schedule boasts some truly exceptional and versatile talents and convinces us that the legendary sketch comedy series is in for a good 48th run, during which a number of new cast members will also be introduced. The following is a list of all the celebrities scheduled to bring the laughs and/or the tunes this season.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

October 1, 2022 – Miles Teller With Musical Guest Kendrick Lamar

Making his hosting debut in the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live’s 48th season is Miles Teller, whom some audiences may remember has some comedic chops, as seen in earlier films of his like 21 & Over and That Awkward Moment. Of course, the award-winning actor is better known today for his electrifying performances in dramas like 2014’s Whiplash or, more recently, from 2022’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Teller will be joined on Saturday, October 1, 2022, by a musical guest who is most definitely not a first-timer and never fails to put on a good show at Studio 8H. Grammy and Oscar-winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar will take a break from his concert tour promoting his new album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, for his third time performing on SNL.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

October 8, 2022 – Brendan Gleeson With Musical Guest Willow

An acclaimed actor of drama and comedy both light (such as Paddington 2) and dark (such as 2008’s In Bruges) hosting Saturday Night Live on October 8, 2022, is Brendan Gleeson. I wonder if James Austin Johnson will take a back seat that night to let the Irishman and father of fellow Harry Potter movies actor Domhnall Gleeson reprise his role from Showtime’s The Comey Rule cast as Donald Trump.

Gleeson will, technically, be joined that night by a fellow first-timer on musical guest duty in the form of Willow, whose new album <COPINGMECHANISM> releases the day before, according to her official Twitter account. While this will be the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith’s first time performing songs on SNL on her own, she made a surprise appearance alongside Camila Cabello last season in April 2022.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

October 15, 2022 – Megan Thee Stallion

Saturday Night Live’s 47th season boasted a few memorable episodes of non-actors who still killed it as hosts and as musical guests, namely Billie Eilish in December 2021 and Lizzo the following April. The first artist to pull double duty like this for Season 48 is Megan Thee Stallion.

The rapper showed that she does have a knack for comedy when she appeared as herself to twerk with the title hero of Disney+’s Marvel series She-Hulk in a mid-credits scene that quickly went viral. Megan Thee Stallion also just released a new album in August called Traumazine, so expect to hear a couple new tracks in her second time performing at Studio 8H on October, 15, 2022.