SNL’s Bowen Yang Had A+ (And Real Housewives-Oriented) Response After Landing An Emmys Nod This Year

Saturday Night Live added to its already staggering history of award nominations and wins, scoring nine 2022 Emmy nominations. One cast member who managed to earn a nomination this year is none other than fan favorite Bowen Yang. After the news was announced, the star reacted to the news in the most perfect possible way and evoked the Real Housewives franchise in the process.

This marks the second consecutive Emmy nomination Bowen Yang has scored as a performer on the late-night sketch show. Given his personality, it was no surprise that the actor would speak out on the tremendous accomplishment. SNL’s home network, NBC, shared a press release that included Yang's statement. In hilarious fashion, the Saturday Night Live standout took a moment to thank everyone on the show while showing his allegiance to the company with Real Housewives cross-promotion:

What an honor! ‘SNL’ is the most wonderful convocation of talents and people and I share this with all the cast, writers and crew. I was on a plane watching ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ when I found out because I’m a company man. Stream Peacock now.

I mean, there's nothing wrong with being a company man, right? Honestly, it's that trademark wit that arguably landed him this most recent Emmy nod. (His Yao Ming impression might’ve had something to do with it as well.) That aside, it's nice that the Awkafina is Nora from Queens star also made sure to give SNL’s cast and crew their flowers for helping him secure said nomination. He's learned a lot from his colleagues and has even opened up about getting an effective piece of advice from Lorne Michaels, which he now follows in both his professional and personal lives.

You also can't blame him for plugging Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is streamable with a Peacock Premium subscription alongside SNL Season 47. The show features an entertaining collection of personalities like Kenya Moore, who has no problem throwing major shade. One only wishes that Nene Leakes’ (who's filed a lawsuit against Bravo) were still on the show.

Bowen Yang has been having a big year. Aside from his late-night comedy work, he lived out every reality TV fan’s dream by making a cameo on Hulu’s The Kardashians. And on the cinematic side of things. Yang popped up in a supporting role in the romantic adventure The Lost City before serving as one of the leads in the Hulu romantic comedy Fire Island. He’ll be seen next in another rom-com Bros alongside Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane.

Bowen Yang is expected to return for SNL Season 48 when it premieres this Fall. Like other nominees, the actor is facing stiff competition for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series. In that category, he's facing off with the likes of Abbott Elementary’s Tyler James Williams and Barry’s Henry Winkler for the gold. While you wait to see if Yang gets the award, do yourself a favor and stream his work from past Saturday Night Live episodes or join him by taking in episodes of The Real Housewives of Atlanta yourself.