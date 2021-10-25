Snoop Dogg Pays Tribute To His Mother With Sweet Posts Following Her Death

Losing a parent is a challenging thing to handle, no matter what age you are. Unfortunately, Snoop Dogg experienced the passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, on October 24. And her loss comes shortly after the rapper and his mom celebrated his 50th birthday. Upon revealing the news, the rap legend decided to share a few sweet posts dedicated to his mother’s memory.

The Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host confirmed the unfortunate news with his followers on Instagram, though he didn’t disclose the cause of her death. Through his social media account, he showed plenty of love to his late mom, as the hip hop icon chose to share a few photos of the two of them during happier times. Check out the sweet dedication down below:

But the beloved entertainer wasn’t done giving his mother all the flowers she deserved. He posted a solo snapshot of her sporting her Sunday best. While the photo was beautiful, it was the multi-hyphenate’s special shout-out to her that took the cake. To see the beautiful eulogy Snoop Dogg posted on social media, check out his full post below:

If you're a fan of the rapper, then you probably know how important his mother was to him. She, along with his stepfather, gave him the rap moniker millions would fall in love with. She even fostered his love for music by allowing him to sing and play piano in the church choir. Of course, as fans have witnessed, the rapper-actor’s musicality and versatility have shown up in his recent musical endeavors. The television personality spoke highly of his mom in many interviews, citing her as a significant role model. Needless to say, audiences have Beverly Tate to thank for giving the world the musical force that many have enjoyed for decades now.

The recent news also led to an outpouring of condolences and well wishes from his followers and friends. The media mogul channeled that love into a special Instagram post. This time, he decided to quote his mother, showing his fans her spirit still lives on within him. Check out the post below to see the wise words he shared:

Even in the face of such grief, Snoop Dogg wanted to let followers and friends know that he's doing fine. His decision to publicly reflect on his late mother’s memories and sayings likely not only serves as a comfort for him but as a bit of encouragement for someone else who may be going through a similar situation. The rapper has always been one to keep “smiling,” so these messages definitely line up with what we know about him. In time, the Marth & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party host will move on from this challenging period, with the love of his family, friends and fans. He's also sure to make his mom proud as he continues to navigate his busy schedule.

We here at CinemaBlend send our condolences and well wishes to Snoop Dogg and his family during this time.