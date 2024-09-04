Sofia Vergara Wants To See One AGT Comedian On A Sitcom, But I Like Simon Cowell's Idea Better After He Got Roasted

The quarterfinals of America's Got Talent Season 19 are nearly over in the 2024 TV schedule, and Simon Cowell was the judge with the golden buzzer in the latest episode. It wasn't too surprising that aerialist Sebastian got the buzzer after a spectacular performance despite his partner Sonia getting injured in rehearsals, and L6 returned without the benefit of a second song this time around. Quick change magician Solange Kardinaly was back to close out the night to plenty of applause, but comedian Erica Rhodes was still a standout of the night, although Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell have different visions of what should be next for her. Only one of them was roasted, though!

Admittedly, Simon Cowell's roast was more of a light toasting than what Tom Brady endured earlier this year, but I'd say that Erica Rhodes certainly made her point. Following her set that touched on dating, aging, and her voice, Sofia Vergara first told the contestant this:

Funny, relatable. Your material is amazing. I still think you should be on a sitcom.

While suggesting that Rhodes should be on a sitcom isn't exactly a vote of confidence that she'll be the champion of America's Got Talent Season 19, receiving that compliment from Sofia Vergara of all people had to feel good. Vergara of course starred on all eleven seasons of Modern Family and was nominated for the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series four times alongside Julie Bowen.

Simon Cowell was less effusive in his praise, however, when he pointed out that he didn't laugh this time even though he'd liked her audition. He had this suggestion:

I think you need to be in something like Saturday Night Live, amongst a lot of other people.

Unlike Simon Cowell, I did laugh at Erica Rhodes' quarterfinals performance and wouldn't have suggested to her face that she needs to be surrounded by others to be funny, but I do like his idea of her on Saturday Night Live, and not just because of the sketch comedy show's recent cast departures or buzz over the 50th anniversary.

This performance proved that she can be funny while performing live on camera, keep her cool, and roll with the punches, as she had a zinger for Cowell when she didn't get the reaction she may have expected after the compliments from the other three judges. After his critique, she said:

Because it was so much lady material, maybe?

And that was enough to make Simon Cowell laugh, oddly enough. In a nod to one of her jokes, AGT host Terry Crews went on to ask who gives her a ride to the airport, to which she quickly responded that "Simon's not" on the top of her list. All in all, she brought some laughs and I think proved herself both as a comic and a live performer on camera.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Even if Cowell's comments may not have been phrased in a way that she loved, I could see Erica Rhodes on SNL. If you missed her performance or just want to check it out again, take a look:

Comedian Erica Rhodes Teaches Us Friend Zoning 101 | Quarterfinals | AGT 2024 - YouTube Watch On

If you want to see Erica Rhodes advance to the finals and perhaps even win the grand prize of $1 million and a Las Vegas stage show, you can vote for her (or any of the other most recent quarterfinals performers) on the official AGT voting site until 7 a.m. ET on September 4. Find out who will advance later that night with the results episode at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.