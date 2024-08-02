Another Saturday Night Live Cast Member Announces Departure Ahead Of Season 50 With 'So Much Love' And Fun BTS Pics

The milestone 50th season of Saturday Night Live is quickly approaching in the 2024 TV schedule, but NBC's popular variety show won't be back with the full cast from Season 49. Just one day after Punkie Johnson announced that she isn't returning as an SNL cast member starting this fall, another familiar face broke the same news: Molly Kearney has delivered their last joke on the iconic stage. There was no bitterness in the announcement, as they expressed "so much love" for their time and the people they worked with along with some sweet photos.

Molly Kearney made history when joining the show ahead of Season 48 back in 2022, becoming SNL's first openly nonbinary cast member. The news of their exit came with a message that prompted some supportive comments from fellow (and former) cast members. Take a look at what they wrote:

Yall that’s a wrap on my time on SNL! Reflecting on the amazing 2 seasons I got on this show, it was such a dream come true. So incredibly grateful for this period in my life. So much love to all my big hearted buddies behind the scenes who make the magic happen every week. So many bald caps, so little time. It was a true honor to work with such a talented group of writers and DON’T EVEN GET ME STARTED ON THE CAST. 🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻🫶🏻Special shout out to my day 1 crew... Head up and heart out! Harold forever!!!!!

There was plenty of love for Kearney in the post's comment section, with fellow Northeast Ohio native (and SNL legend) Molly Shannon writing "What an incredible run" and "You make Cleveland proud." Bowen Yang – who recently described the show as the "cringiest thing in show business" – commented "forever legend ❤👏," while Heidi Gardner wrote "my baba 🩵🩵🩵." Bobby Moynihan showed his support via emojis with "❤️👏❤️," and Ego Nwodim expressing "Love you my baby ❤️."

Those are only a handful of the comments that Molly Kearney received on Instagram. You can find more if you check out their account, but you should definitely take a look at the fun behind-the-scenes photos they shared:

Honestly, I think it's even sweeter to see that Kearney made sure to include some of the people who make SNL happen off-camera as well as their former castmates. Neither their caption nor any of the photos confirm why they are departing Saturday Night Live after just two seasons, raising the question of whether they decided to leave or if SNL was making cast changes for the 50th season. Maya Rudolph is already returning to play presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris, but that will be in a guest capacity that rejoining the cast full time.

Hopefully news will come sooner rather than later about the state of the cast for the upcoming season. I think it's a safe bet that Kenan Thompson will still be around; a couple years back, he commented that he at least wanted to make it to Season 50 and I can't imagine the show cutting him. Not too long after, he addressed rumors that SNL itself could end after the fiftieth season.

Details would be releasing around now for many scripted shows intending to make fall debuts/returns, but SNL's live nature means that it can't be filmed weeks ahead of broadcast. It may not be until closer to September that more answers come about the cast. Season 50 of Saturday Night Live premieres on Saturday, September 28 on NBC. As for Molly Kearney, you can always revisit both of their SNL seasons streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.