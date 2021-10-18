Sons Of Anarchy's Kurt Sutter Shared Darkly Hilarious Reaction To Katey Sagal Being Hit By Car

A beloved Sons of Anarchy vet and current star of The Conners, Katey Sagal went through a pretty scary experience recently when she was hit by a car while crossing the street in Los Angeles. Thankfully, the incident wasn't as serious as it could have been, and the actress is expected to recover in full without last effects. (Which is exactly what fans would expect from the woman who brought Gemma Teller to life.) And while nearly all reactions to the news were fully supportive of Sagal's recovery, her husband and occasional TV boss Kurt Sutter offered a hilariously dark response that was perfectly on brand for the TV creator.

Presumably once it was fully clear that Katey Sagal wasn't suffering from any scary issues related to the accident, and would be just fine afterward, Kurt Sutter took to Instagram with the following reaction:

She’s the only one bringing in money right now… so I’ll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing With the Stars audition. #fingerscrossed

Bing bang boom! Kurt Sutter let her rip with that post, turning the whole thing into a self-deprecating barb about the current state of their careers, while also joking about the injured Katey Sagal's chances of having a successful Dancing with the Stars tryout. Nothing is too soon for Sutter. Both regarding jokes and DWTS auditions, since the competition series is already a month into airing its current season.

To his point, though, Katey Sagal is currently starring The Conners, having just taken part in the chaotic wedding episode in which her character Louise married John Goodman's Dan, and she'd only recently starred in the surprisingly short-lived drama Rebel on ABC. Not to mention her guest-starring role in Netflix's Dead to Me as the jail-friendly mother of Linda Cardellini's character. Oh, and let's not forget she's also set to return to feature-dom for the upcoming country music-tinged horror film Tattered Hearts. So it's no overstatement to say Sagal is busy as all hell.

Meanwhile, Kurt Sutter has slightly fewer projects on his upcoming slate. His most recent claim to fame has been FX's Sons of Anarchy follow-up Mayans M.C., but he was fired from the show as he was in the midst of stepping down anyway. Since that all went down, he's kept a fairly low profile, though it was announced back in March that he'd set up his directorial debut with Netflix for Blumhouse's dark thriller This Beast, though that has yet to kick into high gear with its production. Though you can bet if that deal falls through, he'll have more jarring comments to make that may or may not be humorously minded.

While waiting to see where Kurt Sutter aims his dark sense of humor next, definitely check out Katey Sagal's weekly work on The Conners every Wednesday night on ABC at 9:00 p.m. ET.