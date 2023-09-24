Sorry *NSYNC Fans, Usher Will Be Our Super Bowl Halftime Host, But I’m So Here For It

We finally know who will be taking both the field and a place in pop culture history at the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show. While it would have been a blast to see the recently reunited *NSYNC reunite once again after their MTV VMAs gig, it looks like we’ll all be treated to an incredible set from former The Voice mentor and all-time R&B icon Usher. Details are only just beginning to emerge, but the next Super Bowl Halftime Show performance is already shaping up to be unforgettable.

In recent weeks, there’s been a ton of speculation about who would be the Halftime Show performer at Super Bowl LVIII, which will take place in Las Vegas. Rumors of a potential Taylor Swift performance were shot down , but other big names like Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, and Destiny’s Child emerged alongside *NSYNC, too. But on Sunday, September 24, the NFL and sponsor Apple Music confirmed that Usher would be the latest star to join the roster of iconic Halftime Show performers with a series of clever video spots that repurpose footage from the singer’s 2004 music video for “Confessions, Pt. II.”

In all of the Halftime Show announcement videos, a younger Usher can be seen answering his phone while he’s in the studio and asking the other person on the line to call him back. But unlike in the music video, isn’t a girl calling to tell him she’s pregnant. In one version, it’s Usher himself from the future, telling him he’s about to play the Super Bowl. In another version, NFL icon Deion Sanders is calling to give him the good news. In a third video, it’s none other than Kim Kardashian calling with a cheeky nod to the “rumors” about herself and Usher – and a request for tickets to the Super Bowl.

The editors behind these videos did an amazing job blending the old footage with the new dialogue, and ensured that this Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement will be one for the record books. Take a look at the clip with Kim Kardashian here:

USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW. #SBLVIII https://t.co/Vh4qVbiAa4@Usher, @kimkardashian, @nfl, @rocnation, @nfloncbs pic.twitter.com/43nkjPngYzSeptember 24, 2023 See more

It’s too early to say whether Kim Kardashian will actually make an appearance at this year’s Super Bowl. But what we do know is that the Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the most anticipated pop culture events of the year in the United States. Last year, Rihanna took to the (floating!) Halftime Show stage , delivering an iconic performance of her biggest hits, and casually announced her second pregnancy, while more than 120 million people watched from home (via Billboard ). The most successful Super Bowl Halftime shows have managed to appeal to a broad audience, from football fans to casual viewers and those of us who mostly tune in for the commercials.

I’m sure some fans of other rumored performers like *NSYNC might be disappointed at the news about Usher. But it’s hard to deny that he’s a perfect fit for the job. Usher has released countless hits, from smooth hits that blend genres like “You Make Me Wanna…” and heart-wrenching R&B ballads like “U Got It Bad” to certified party anthems like “Yeah!” Throughout his music career, he’s released nine singles that hit number 1 on the Hot 100. In other words, he’s already a legend in his own right, and his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance will likely only help solidify his legacy as one of the most beloved R&B artists of our generation.

The Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show (oh, and the game too) will be broadcast from Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 on CBS.