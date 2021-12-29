Sounds Like Ellen Pompeo Is Ready For Grey’s Anatomy To Wrap Up

ABC's long-running medical drama, Grey’s Anatomy, is currently in its 18th season, and for the last few years there have been rumors about it coming to an end soon. Star Ellen Pompeo has mentioned numerous times that she could see the show end before much longer, and in a recent interview, she’s sticking to those comments.

The lead of the longest-running primetime medical drama discussed the show’s future with Insider. Despite being the star of Grey’s Anatomy, Ellen Pompeo is adamant that it’s time to end this journey that's been 18 seasons in the making, even if some of her colleagues don’t think so:

I've been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end. I feel like I'm the super naive one who keeps saying, 'But what's the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?' And everyone's like, 'Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'

With Grey’s Anatomy in Season 18, I don’t blame her for wanting to move on. Her wanting to tell a solid story and have some say in where the show is going to go means that she cares about the series and Meredith Grey as much as the fans do. Even though she wants the series to wrap, it’s good to know that she at least wants that ending to be as strong as possible.

While Ellen Pompeo is ready for Grey’s Anatomy to wrap, series creator Shonda Rhimes admitted last month that she’s rewritten the series finale a total of eight times. Trying to end a show that has been going on for so long must be hard, especially when it’s not known when said show will come to an end. Hopefully, it’ll be an ending that will satisfy everyone, though that will be tough.

It will definitely be hard to see Grey’s Anatomy end when the time comes, though there are plenty of possibilities for potential spinoffs, besides the currently on-going Station 19. Ellen Pompeo has mentioned before that she, like many fans, would love to see a spinoff involving Jesse Williams’ Jackson Avery and Sarah Drew’s April Kepner after their move to Boston. Getting more of that Japril love story and their rekindled relationship would make Grey’s Anatomy’s end worth it.

It took a while for ABC to announce Season 18 of Grey’s Anatomy, so hopefully the network doesn’t take so long this time around that it fuels even more rumors of a cancellation. Fingers crossed that the end isn’t in sight for the medical drama just yet, because if the midseason finale is any indication, I'm going to need less heartbreak going into any kind of series finale.

While waiting to see if Grey’s Anatomy gets renewed, look out for the midseason premiere on Thursday, February 24 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 winter and spring schedule to see what other shows to look out for.