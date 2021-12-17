Grey's Anatomy Midseason Finale Put Major Character's Life On The Line For Next Crossover (+ 2 Other Cliffhangers)

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for the Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 fall finale “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” Consider yourself warned.

Wow, Grey’s Anatomy really hit fans where it hurt with its winter finale, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear.” On top of not knowing if Owen Hunt is dead or alive, viewers were left with two additional cliffhangers regarding other surgeries the ABC drama has been building to so far in Season 18. At least they gave us a clue about how they’re going to resolve those emergencies when Grey’s Anatomy returns in February. ABC announced the spring premiere will be part of the next crossover event, in which the firefighters of Station 19 are sent to recover Owen, whose vehicle slid down a huge cliff during the midseason capper.

As Owen, Teddy and Hayes were traveling back from picking up the donor heart for Owen’s nephew Farouk, their driver lost consciousness and flipped their vehicle on its side at the top of a cliff. (Where better to have a cliffhanger?) Teddy was able to get out with the heart, and she ran off to hitchhike back to the hospital. At the very end Hayes also escaped, but the shift in weight caused the vehicle to slide down the cliff, leaving Owen's fate unknown until the two shows' returns. Let’s look at the huge plot lines we won't be able to stop thinking about until February.

Will Owen Hunt Survive?

For a good minute, I thought Grey’s Anatomy had just killed off Owen Hunt. But if the firefighters of Station 19 are on the case in the upcoming spring premiere, that’s a good sign — at least for now. Owen also admitted to Hayes that he had agreed to help some of his terminally ill military patients die, and asked Hayes to finish that job for him if he didn’t make it. Yeah, that’s going to come up again. But those patients' fates are less important than Owen's, and heaven help the Grey's creative team if they make fans wait two full months just to kill the longtime character off on a different show.

Will Teddy Make It Back To Farouk In Time?

At the end of the midseason finale, it appeared that Teddy (with the donor heart hopefully still safe in the cooler) was able to flag down a car, presumably to rush her back to Grey-Sloan Memorial, where Farouk lay on the operating table with surgeons at the ready. We will have to wait to see if Teddy makes it back in time, as well as if the heart suffered any damage in the wreck. But what happens to Megan if something goes wrong? Teddy and Owen were not willing to hear Hayes’ concerns about Megan’s depression, and losing her son would be catastrophic. This would not be the best time for Grey's to introduce a hitchhiker-targeting killer is all I'm saying.

What Will Happen To Dr. Hamilton And The Parkinson’s Trial?

As if Farouk’s surgery wasn’t enough of a cliffhanger, the procedure we’ve been waiting on all season appeared to be in danger of not happening at all. David Hamilton tried to hide an illness ahead of their groundbreaking surgery, resulting in, at best, a delay in the trial or, at worst, the death of the man behind the whole operation. There’s no way we’ve come this far to have the super-secret Parkinson’s trial get called off altogether, but what happens if Hamilton is no longer fit to be their Patient Zero? All we know for the next two months is that Meredith was cutting Hamilton’s chest open at the end of the winter finale in an attempt to save him.

Check out the trailer that aired after the episode below!

Thursday, February 24, is the date set for Grey’s Anatomy’s big return. Of course the action will start at 8 p.m. ET with Station 19 before Grey’s takes over at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. In the meantime, take a look at the other upcoming fall finales, and see what’s in store for the new year with our 2022 TV Schedule. If you still some holiday shopping to do, check out the Best Gift Ideas for Grey’s Anatomy fans.