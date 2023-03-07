Insider Reveals How Ariana Madix Allegedly Felt After Cheating Convo With Tom Sandoval, And Apparently Vanderpump Rules Fans Will Be Able To See It

Celebrity breakups can be messy, but those that involve reality TV stars somehow manage to be even more tumultuous at times. This is proving to be true when it comes to Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, who recently split after nine years of dating. Per reports, the couple parted ways due to Sandoval reportedly cheating with another castmate, Raquel Leviss. Sandoval apologized to the fans for the situation but didn’t mention Madix in his social media post at the time. Now, a new report alleges that they had a chat about the cheating scandal, and VR fans will apparently be able to see it.

Some may not be surprised to hear that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s alleged discussion was intense. From what Page Six has learned, Madix was less than pleased with what her former beau had to say. Insiders say that the 39-year-old restaurateur made multiple excuses while discussing his supposed unfaithfulness with his ex-girlfriend. With that, Madix reportedly felt “gaslit” by his rationale:

Ariana walked away from the conversation feeling like she was gaslit by Tom. He gave her several excuses as to why he never copped to cheating. Tom said he didn’t tell her about the affair with Raquel because he was worried about how it would impact her mental health, even claiming that he was especially concerned after her grandma died last year.

After reading comments like these, Vanderpump Rules fans are probably chomping at the bit to get some more insight. So many will likely be pleased to learn that the exchange was actually filmed as a scene for the show’s tenth season, which is currently airing. Sources, however, did not provide a timeframe regarding when the moment might actually make it to air.

These latest assertions line up with prior reports regarding the level of tension surrounding Tom Sandoval and his relationship with Raquel Leviss. It’s been alleged that Sandoval and Leviss had been “communicating inappropriately” for months before their side romance came to light. Those with info even went so far as to call their situation a “full-on affair.” In the aftermath, other details have come to light and are being dissected by fans. The similar lightning bolt pendants Leviss and Sandoval were wearing for months, for instance, are experiencing renewed interest.

Ariana Madix was reportedly left “blindsided” by the purported affair and is said to have been especially disappointed that Raquel Leviss was the other woman. Unnamed individuals claim Madix supported Leviss through her breakup with former fiancé James Kennedy . Meanwhile, Madix’s ex shared that previously mentioned apology to Instagram. Though he didn’t mention Madix or his love life, he did acknowledge and understand why people would be disappointed in him. Additionally, he asked that they not attack his family or business partners.

Should Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix’s conversation be aired, it could easily make for one of Vanderpump Rules Season 10’s biggest moments. Sharp promotion on the network’s part could also help to draw in some serious ratings. In all honesty, it’s a sad state of affairs for the former couple, though I doubt that’ll stop viewers from tuning in.