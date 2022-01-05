American Pie Cast: What The Actors From The Comedy Movie Are Doing Now

When it comes to some of the best coming of age films , one of the first ones that always comes to mind is American Pie. While it’s not as emotional as other movies in the same genre, such as the Hailee Steinfeld-led The Edge of Seventeen or The Perks of Being a Wallflower, this film series has cemented itself as one of the funniest coming of age movies out there - and that’s only continued with its subsequent sequels.

With such a large ensemble, one might wonder where the American Pie cast is now after more than twenty years since its 1999 premiere. From Jason Biggs to Natasha Lyonne, this is what they’ve been up to - and what they’ve starred in.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jason Biggs (Jim)

Hands down one of the most known cast members of American Pie is the main man himself, Jason Biggs, who played Jim - you know, that character that goes hand-in-hand with apple pies everywhere. Biggs himself since his big role in American Pie has been quite active in both movies and TV.

In regards to movies, he’s starred in several hilarious comedies, such as Saving Silverman, Boys and Girls, Over Her Dead Body, My Best Friend’s Girl and more, while also simultaneously appearing in other American Pie sequels.

Television has been where Biggs has really shined. For a couple of seasons, Biggs was a part of the Orange is the New Black cast on Netflix, playing Larry Bloom. He’s also a part of the comedy, Outmatched, as part of the main cast, and has guest-starred on several shows, such as The Good Fight, Deadbeat and more. I’m sure it’ll only be a matter of time before he pops up on TV once again.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Alyson Hannigan (Michelle)

Remember that one time at band camp? Michelle sure does in American Pie, played by Alyson Hannigan. Since her role in the teen comedy, Hannigan has made a name for herself in Hollywood.

With movies, she reprised her role in several of the American Pie sequels, but other than that, she appeared in the Disney+ original movie , Flora & Ulysses, the comedies, Love, Wedding, Marriage and Date Movie, and more.

Like Biggs, TV is where Hannigan has stood out the most. After American Pie, she went on to have two major main roles in very popular shows - continuing playing Willow Rosenberg as part of the Buffy the Vampire Slayer cast , and playing Lily Aldrin in How I Met Your Mother. Recently, she’s taken on roles such as the host of Penn & Teller: Fool Us, a main voice role in Fancy Nancy, and several guest appearances on TV shows.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Seann William Scott (Steve Stifler)

Playing Steve Stifler in American Pie was Seann William Scott, and just like his co-stars, Scott has done a lot in both movies and TV. With movies, he’s appeared in several hilarious comedies such as Dude, Where’s My Car?, Mr. Woodcock, Road Trip and more, as well as stepping into other genres, such as the horror film , Final Destination, or the sports comedy, Goon and its sequel.

Scott has also proven himself to be a talented voice actor as well, voicing Crash from the Ice Age film series for several of its movies. Scott also had the main role of Wesley Cole in the TV series, Lethal Weapon, and will play Father Joe in the Fox TV series, Welcome to Flatch.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Eugene Levy (Jim's Father)

While Levy's fame has only grown in recent years, it wasn’t long ago that one of his most hilarious roles was playing Mr. Levenstein in American Pie, otherwise known as Jim’s father.

Since his appearance in the film, Levy has appeared in a variety of movies and TV shows. While he reprised his role for several American Pie sequels, he appeared in movies such as New York Minute, Curious George, Taking Woodstock, Goon, Finding Dory and more. He's also well known for his work (appearing in and co-writing) on numerous Christopher Guest movies (Best In Show, Waiting for Guffman, etc.).

Arguably, Eugene Levy’s biggest work since his time in the American Pie series was co-creating the hit comedy, Schitt’s Creek, alongside his son, Dan Levy, and being a part of the Schitt’s Creek cast . However, Levy has also appeared in other shows as well as a guest or a recurring character, like Package Deal, Greg the Bunny and others.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Tara Reid (Vicky)

Another famous face from American Pie is Tara Reid, who played Vicky in the series. After her role in the original movie, Tara Reid reprised her role for a couple of the American Pie sequels, and went on to star in a lot of comedies and independent films.

Some of these include Josie and the Pussycats, Van Wilder, My Boss’s Daughter and more. Reid had a main role as April Wexler in the TV film series, Sharknado, from 2013 to 2018 . Reid has also guest-starred in many shows whether as herself or a character, such as the Amazon original series, The Boys, Hell’s Kitchen and more.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Chris Klein (Oz)

Moving on, now we have Oz from American Pie, played by Chris Klein. Since his appearance in the first film, Klein has popped up in many roles in both movies and television. With film, he reprised the role of Oz in several of the American Pie sequels, as well as appeared in movies such as The United States of Leland, Just Friends, Caught in the Crossfire, Game of Aces, Ron’s Gone Wrong and more.

Klein has also made a career for himself in television as well. His most recent role is playing Bill Townsend in the Netflix original series, Sweet Magnolias, but he’s appeared in many other shows. For example, he played Cicada in the CW original show, The Flash, for Season 5, voiced Dash in TRON: Uprising, appeared in The Good Guys, had a recurring role in Wilfred and many other parts.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Natasha Lyonne (Jessica)

Natasha Lyonne as Jessica in American Pie will always be one of my favorite roles in a teen comedy, because she just knocked it out of the park. Since her appearance in the movie, Lyonne has made a name for herself, both in movies and TV.

Lyonne, in terms of movies, has made a living appearing in comedies and independent films, such as Sleeping with Other People, Hello, My Name Is Doris, the body horror movie, Antibirth, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, and more.

Television, however, is Lyonne’s bread and butter in my opinion, as she has appeared in several amazing shows. Like Biggs, Lyonne was a part of the Orange is the New Black cast as Nicky, and then went on to have her own show on Netflix, titled Russian Doll, which was nominated for Primetime Emmy awards. In addition to that, she’s also appeared as a guest star or recurring character on many other TV shows, like Girls and Portlandia.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Mena Suvari (Heather)

Heather has always been one of my favorite characters from American Pie just because I really liked her relationship with Oz, and she was played by Mena Suvari. Since her appearance in the role, Suvari has reprised the character for a couple of the sequels, as well as made a name for herself in movies and TV.

The same year that American Pie came out, Suvari turned heads in the Academy-Award winning movie, American Beauty, showing her talent as an actress. Afterwards, she would appear in several other movies such as Loser, Sugar & Spice, You May Not Kiss the Bride, The Opposite Sex, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and many more. She also had a role in Ron’s Gone Wrong, voicing B-Bot.

Suvari has also appeared in many TV shows. Some of her more prominent roles include playing Edie in the HBO limited series, Six Feet Under, portraying the Black Dahlia in American Horror Story: Murder House (which she reprised in American Horror Story: Apocalypse), appearing as Maria Abascal in South of Hell, and playing Kathleen in American Woman.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Shannon Elizabeth (Nadia)

Next up, we have Nadia, one of Jim’s love interests in American Pie, played by Shannon Elizabeth. Since her appearance in American Pie, Elizabeth has reprised the role of Nadia in a couple of the American Pie sequels, as well as appearing in other movie roles. Some of her most known are the Christmas movie , Love Actually, the parody film, Scary Movie, the action film, The Outsider and more.

Elizabeth has also had some prominent roles in television, including playing Brooke in That ‘70s Show and Tiffany Sherwood in Cuts. She’s also had guest appearances in shows like Melissa & Joey, What Not to Wear, and more.

In 2018, she was a houseguest on Celebrity Big Brother. And in 2019, she returned to her role as Justice for Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Eddie Kaye Thomas (Paul Finch)

Next up, we have Paul Finch in American Pie, played by Eddie Kaye Thomas. Since his appearance in the first movie, Thomas has appeared in many movies, including the sequels to American Pie years later. Some of his other great roles have included playing Andy Rosenberg in the Harold & Kumar comedy film series, appearing as Michael Petunia in Petunia, and playing Dave in Alex & the List, among other smaller films.

In television, Thomas has had numerous roles. He played Russell in Brutally Normal, Mike Platt in Off Centre, Jeff Woodcock in ‘Til Death, David Kaplan in How to Make it in America, and Tobias in Scorpion. Talk about someone who is busy in the TV industry. He’s also had guest appearances in shows like This Is Us, Outmatched, The Prodigal Son and others.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Thomas Ian Nicholas (Kevin Myers)

Thomas Ian Nicholas played Kevin Myers in American Pie, and has reprised this role in a couple of the American Pie movies. Some of his other roles that he has appeared in were playing Bill Woodlake in Halloween: Resurrection as part of the Halloween franchise, Sherman’s Way, The Chicago 8, Adverse and Zeroville, as well as smaller film appearances.

Nicholas has also popped up in several TV shows, from guest parts to recurring roles. This includes having a recurring role on Party of Five, a recurring appearance on Red Band Society, a main role on the animated TV series, Gormiti, some guest roles in shows like Medium and Grey’s Anatomy and more. He also had a guest appearance on the reality cooking show, Hell’s Kitchen . I for one can't wait to see what he does next, whether that be in movies or TV.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Jennifer Coolidge (Stifler’s Mother)

Last but certainly not least, we have Jennifer Coolidge, who played Stifler’s mother in American Pie. Coolidge has had quite the film career while also appearing in a couple of the American Pie sequels.

She was a part of the Legally Blonde cast, and has appeared in many hit comedy movies such as Zoolander, the Cinderella movie , A Cinderella Story, Austenland, and more, as well as popping up in more serious roles such as Promising Young Woman. One of her most recent appearances in a movie was the Netflix original film, Single All the Way.

Coolidge has also made a career out of television as well. While appearing in many TV shows as a guest, she’s also had main roles in series’ such as Joey, the teen series , The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Gravity Falls, The Fungies!, and most recently, the HBO anthology series, The White Lotus. Talk about a stacked resume - and I can't wait to see what she does next.