Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 Finale Ended With Only Two Celebrities Completing The Program, But I Call B.S. On Some Of The Eliminations

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 finale. Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk.

It's been a grueling five weeks for the celebrity participants of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, as the most brutal show in the 2025 TV schedule put them through the wringer. There was a point I feared the season might end with no one completing the program, but much to my surprise, two made it through. That said, a few were sent home in the finale episode, and I have to call the Fox series out for a couple of withdrawals.

Ultimately, I think Season 3 will be remembered as the toughest season in the show's history, but I have a real issue with this finale. Before getting into that, let's highlight our winners, who I admittedly did not expect would be standing tall at the end of all this.

Kayla Nicole and Brody Jenner Completed Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3

Kayla Nicole took part in Special Forces: World's Toughest Test because she wanted to be known for more than being Travis Kelce's ex, and a win on this show certainly did that for her. Nicole never really passed any challenge with flying colors, but her perseverance and determination are something to admire for anyone who wants to go back and watch this season.

The same could be said for Brody Jenner, whose candid comments on doing the show make me never want to participate. I expected him to be one of the first people out of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, but much like past winners, he surprised me with his willingness to endure just about everything and survive it all. Congrats to both Jenner and Nicole, especially because of who they outlasted.

I Thought Cam Newton And Golden Tate's Eliminations Were Kind Of B.S.

While I can't find anything wrong with Alanna Blanchard's voluntary withdrawal, I have to speak up about how Cam Newton and Golden Tate were kicked off the show. Both endured hours of interrogation and torture and were kicked off for reasons that I feel were nitpicky given all they endured.

For Newton, who had issues earlier in the show after being accused of cheating, he was given a fail and withdrawn after admitting he was working with the British Special Forces on his interrogation team. Weirdly enough, this is exactly how Brody Jenner and Kayla Nicole passed, so what was the difference? Apparently, it was all in the timing, and Newton was kicked off because he said it too soon.

On the other side of the coin, Golden Tate held out through the entire interrogation process and refused to give up information even when his captors threatened to take his life. He was also given a fail because when your life is on the line, it's ok to provide the bare details to the people holding you hostage. I guess I can see the logic in terms of training, but it's kind of messed up that the one contestant who held out and gave absolutely zero information failed.

I think that Special Forces: World's Toughest Test didn't want to have too many participants pass the ten-day program. After losing around half of its celebrities in the first few episodes, Season 3's eliminations slowed down drastically, and they wanted to make sure this wasn't a season where there was a good heap of people still left in it. That's just my theory, though, and it's not like I'm an expert on Special Forces selection. I'll still continue to watch, assuming it returns for Season 4, but I'll more warily on the lookout for future questionable eliminations.

With Special Forces: World's Toughest Test over, I'm going to have a big void in what to watch that will deliver the same thrills and drama. Let's keep those fingers crossed that another season is on the way and they can find enough celebrities to actually want to participate in this grueling reality show.