Brody Jenner’s Candid Take On Special Forces Sounds So Much Worse Than What We See, But There’s Still One Reality Show He’ll Never Do

Spoiler alert! This story discusses Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 3 through the January 29 episodes “Duty” and “Resilience.” You can stream the show with a Hulu subscription if you need to catch up.

Fox’s celebrity competition show Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on the 2025 TV schedule has been absolutely brutal. After so many early exits , we even worried Season 3 might be the first time no one completes the program. Brody Jenner of MTV’s The Hills has been going strong so far, but when he opened up about his experience, he made it sound even worse than what we actually see on TV. Still, after everything he’s been through on Special Forces, there’s still one reality show he says he’ll never do.

By the end of the latest episodes “Duty” and “Resilience,” the Special Forces course had claimed three more recruits, which is especially disappointing this late in the season . Brody Jenner was able to hang in there — literally — but given what he told THR, he passes no judgment on those who were forced to withdraw. In fact, he said those of us watching at home don’t understand how tough the show really is, explaining:

There are other parts, that I’m telling you right now, I wish on nobody. That I don’t think any human being should endure something like that. They have people watching you 24/7, actual psychiatrists, and people making sure you don’t completely lose your mind. It’s one of those things where you have to be debriefed after and making sure that you’re not coming home with PTSD. It’s brutal.

Given what Season 1 winners Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd have said about the brutal final interrogation , I think we’ll likely get an even better idea of what Brody Jenner was talking about here on next week’s finale. Still it already feels pretty extreme, given that several recruits have been forced to withdraw with broken or fractured bones, and former Bachelorette Trista Sutter went into hypothermic shock before choosing to walk away.

The One Reality Show Brody Jenner Still Won’t Do

Regardless of how the season ends and if one or more of the remaining recruits — Brody Jenner, Cam Newton, Alana Blanchard, Kayla Nicole and Golden Tate — can endure the literal torture of the final tests, it seems like after this experience, there’s nothing these celebs can’t do, right? Maybe not. Jenner, who is half-brother to Kylie and Kendall Jenner and stepbrother of Kourtney, Khloé and Kim Kardashian, said there’s one reality show he continues to turn down:

I’ve been asked to do Dancing with the Stars. I can’t even count how many times I’ve been asked to do that show. That’s just not really me. I’m not a big Dancing With the Stars kind of guy. I’m not a dancer. I’m horrendous.

This man has jumped onto a helicopter from a boat, run up a mountain with a pack full of rocks and hung from a wire hundreds of feet off the ground, but Dancing with the Stars is where he draws the line? I find that so funny.

Tune in to see if Brody Jenner and the rest of the remaining recruits can make it to the end of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test when the finale airs at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday, February 5, on Fox. Hopefully the final challenge doesn’t involve dancing.