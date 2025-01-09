Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 Premiere Name-Dropped Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce, As His Ex Kayla Nicole Talked Her Reasons For Doing Show

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the two-hour premiere of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3. Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk.

The 2025 TV schedule is underway, and we're already watching the most challenging reality show of the year. Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 brought in a new batch of celebrities from all walks of life, including one who has been been making quite a few headlines lately. Kayla Nicole talked about her reasons for doing the show, and they involved both her ex, Travis Kelce, and Taylor Swift.

In the new year, many remain obsessed with the relationship between Kelce and Swift. Unfortunately, that obsession doesn't always manifest in a positive way, and Kayla Nicole talked about that in-depth during the two-hour premiere of the five-week event series.

Kayla Nicole Says Travis Kelce Headlines Impacted Her Decision To Do Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The premiere said goodbye to both Stephen Baldwin and Denise Richards before it was over, but Kayla Nicole emerged as one of the stronger competitors of the bunch. She's determined to leave a lasting impression on those who tune into Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3, and noted that part of that is rooted in the media attention she received once Travis Kelce started dating Taylor Swift:

Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, it's been overwhelming. I've never experienced anything like it. Being reduced to a headline, to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend? I feel like if I complete this it'll have a massive impact for myself.

The onsite staff pulled Nicole in for questioning and specifically referenced her battles online with trolls mocking her. Kayla Nicole noted it has been hard to maintain an online presence thanks to the actions of some who wish to spend their time bombarding her post with negativity because she's the ex of a famous athlete. Perhaps once audiences spend more time with her on the show and learn about her past, some of the negativity will stop.

What Kayla Nicole Thinks About Taylor Swift

While NFL players predict marriage for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, Kayla Nicole shared her thoughts on her ex's new girlfriend. While readers might assume she has some sort of axe to grind about the pop star and global sensation, the reality is quite the opposite:

I actually like her. I think she's very talented.

Nicole had nothing but kind things to say about Swift, so anyone thinking she'd say something bad can lower their pitchforks. Perhaps with The Eras Tour now over and fans moving on to other obsessions, Kayla Nicole will get some reprieve from the constant attention as an ex of Travis Kelce.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 already took two celebrities out, but we'll see more as the weeks continue. As of writing, I couldn't say who will still be in this at the end of this series, but I'm invested in finding out. I was initially a bit disappointed as the filming location in Wales doesn't seem as harsh as Season 2's climate, but the tests already seem much more challenging in comparison.

Tune in for two-hour episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. This has been one of my favorite reality shows since its beginning, so I'm very excited to see it back with some extra-long episodes.