Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 Booted A Ton Of Celebrities This Week, And I’m Already Wondering About The End Of This Season

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 episode "Terror And Brotherhood." Stream it with a Hulu subscription and read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test has again proved why it's one of the most brutal reality television shows. The Fox series delivered a particularly brutal episode and lost a good chunk of its candidates by the time the dust settled. Given candidates are dropping like flies this season, I can't help but wonder if we're going to see a series first before the season is up.

Travis Kelce's former girlfriend Kayla Nicole stood tall at the end of the latest episode, but there were a ton of strong contenders who ended up leaving either voluntarily or because it was medically necessary. Here's a rundown of what went down and what I'm concerned about as we head into next week's episode.

Five Celebrities Withdrew In The Latest Episode

While exiting during a challenge is often the most common time to leave the show, there's always one or two who dip out a season after a restless night worrying about the challenges of the next day. Trista Sutter was the first to throw in the towel before the day officially got rolling, but she would not be the last. Here's the full rundown of everyone who left during this episode, including the reason given:

Trista Sutter - Voluntary Withdraw

Jordyn Wieber - Voluntary Withdraw

Marion Jones - Medically Withdrawn

Nathan Adrian - Medically Withdrawn

Landon Donovan - Medically Withdrawn

I especially felt bad for Landon Donovan, who left the program with fractured ribs on both sides of his body. If Hannah Brown and Carli Lloyd's testimonial to CinemaBlend about how brutal the show is wasn't evidence enough, that should show viewers that Special Forces: World's Toughest Test is the real deal, and should not be taken lightly.

Will Season 3 End Without Anyone Completing The Program?

Season 2 of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test ended with more celebrities completing the program than Season 1, but I'm not sure that will be the case this time. Season 3 is only two episodes in, and they're already down to half the competitors they started with. I'm beginning to think this season may end with no one completing the program for the first time, which would be wild if that's the case.

The pressure seems to be getting to every remaining competitor besides Cam Newton. The former NFL quarterback is channeling that Bane energy yet again as he beasts through challenges and maintains his confidence and cockiness throughout. Then again, even guys like that can be kicked out of the program when their overconfidence causes them to lose their cool when they fall short. Dez Bryant found that out the hard way in Season 2, and I think Newton could find himself in the same position on a hard day.

We'll see who hangs on as Special Forces: World's Toughest Test continues on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Now is the time to catch up for those who aren't current, but be warned, these two-hour episodes can take up an evening or two!