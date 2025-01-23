Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Accused Cam Newton Of Cheating A Challenge, And Now I'm Worried About Whether He'll Make It To The End

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Special Forces: World's Toughest Test Season 3 episode "Panic And Trust." Stream it with a Hulu subscription, and read at your own risk!

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test said goodbye to many competitors the previous week, but that didn't mean they're taking their foot off the gas when challenging the remaining celebrities in the latest episode. The most brutal reality show on the 2025 TV schedule doled out a severe punishment when Cam Newton and others allegedly cheated on a challenge, and I worry about him completing the program now.

The former NFL quarterback took offense to the accusation that he cheated on his burpee count along with Kayla Nicole and Kyla Pratt, which resulted in them being required to bury their other allies in shallow graves while water poured on them. Newton was adamant in defending he did the proper number despite what we saw on television, and I wonder if it may be the beginning of the end of his run.

Cam Newton Made Some Valid Points Defending Himself

Cam Newton insisted he completed the correct number of burpees and pointed to his track record on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test as evidence. To his point, he has not struggled at all with the physical aspects of the show. He's also maintained the competitive drive he showcased in his NFL career, which led to him likening himself to The Dark Knight's Bane. It doesn't seem like he'd cut corners on a workout, at least intentionally.

And yet, the proof was right there on video, which only made Newton more adamant he did more than was shown. I've seen this happen before on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and given how it worked out for other athletes, I worry about whether he'll be asked to leave before the challenge is officially over.

Athletes Have Consistently Struggled With The Authoritarian Bit Of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

The moment reminded me of previous seasons when Dez Bryant up and quit the series after being chastised or when Danny Amendola tried to get in the face of one of the staff members after a disagreement. I've learned that athletes don't like to have their physical attributes or integrity challenged, and it can ultimately lead to problems.

Cam Newton is in the home stretch of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, and while he would have nothing left to prove if he was kicked off in the final episode, it would be a shame to see him go for something like insubordination. Hopefully, he can get in a better mindset and finish strong in the upcoming Season 3 finale.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test airs on Fox on Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Those who haven't checked it out yet certainly should, as I enjoy hearing cast members like Kayla Nicole explain why they're putting themselves through this torturous show.