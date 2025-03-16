Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes Dropped An Update On Starfleet Academy, And One Particular Detail Has Me Stoked

They say loose lips sink ships, but I'm not sure if the same rule applies in spacecraft. We'll find out, as Jonathan Frakes has once again prematurely let slip previously unknown information about an upcoming Star Trek series. The Next Generation legend attended a convention over the weekend, and attendees got to watch him spill the beans about Starfleet Academy boasting more than one major spot for the spinoff's talented cast to hang out.

We likely still have quite a while before anyone will be streaming Starfleet Academy with a Paramount+ subscription, so it's good that Frakes dropped another bread crumb for fans to mull over. Hopefully he doesn't get any flak from Paramount's Powers That Be, because this one has me even more excited for the show now that I know we might be seeing some space travel.

Jonathan Frakes Revealed Starfleet Academy Will Have A Spaceship

Jonathan Frakes was a guest at Indiana Comic Convention over the weekend, and had the crowd hyped up about Starfleet Academy. After mentioning the series will feature movie stars like Holly Hunter and longtime Trek fan Paul Giamatti, he also dropped some transportation-based information, saying:

[Robert] Picardo's in it, Tig Notaro’s in it. [Audience cheers] Right? I love Tig. But it has the most massive set of any Star Trek ever. There's also a spaceship on the show, which I think, I hope that's not a fucking secret. I have been known—I’ve had a bad experience with oversharing, and I hope that wasn't an overshare, but it's fabulous. The sets are great. The scripts are— they're funny, which is always helpful on Star Trek.

While I was originally psyched that another Star Trek series would be set at a single location, as it went with Deep Space Nine, I am stoked to hear there will be some kind of spacecraft in Starfleet Academy. It'll be nice to get the best of both worlds between time at the Academy, and time out in the field, potentially with Robert Picardo's EMH as part of the crew.

When Will Starfleet Academy Come Out?

We don't have an official release date for Starfleet Academy, but we know that Season 1 wrapped production mid-February. This means the lengthy post-production process, which can take many months, is likely underway. As it stands, widespread speculation has many thinking it won't arrive until 2026, which feels like a realistic timetable for the release.

The upcoming series only continues to impress when it comes to casting, as recent months have revealed Starfleet Academy will also bring on She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany and WWE superstar Becky Lynch. It feels as though Paramount+ is lining up what should be a must-see cast for this series, and one that will draw many interested eyes to the premiere despite it being a new series.

Starfleet Academy will be a step outside what traditional Star Trek fans are familiar with, as it is set in the 32nd century. This puts the show closer to Seasons 3 through 5 of Star Trek: Discovery, and several centuries beyond any previous Trek series. Beyond giving an unprecedented look at what cadets go through before becoming Starfleet Ensigns, hopefully we will learn more about how the universe has changed in those sizable time gaps.

As mentioned, we expect Starfleet Academy to arrive on Paramount+ in 2026. Continue to watch the franchise on the streaming platform in the meantime, and be on the lookout for more new show announcements as the year goes on.