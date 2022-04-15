Star Trek Vet LeVar Burton Just Joined Another TV Show On Top Of Picard Season 3 And His New Game Show

LeVar Burton is a man of many talents. After it was recently announced that he will be reprising his beloved Star Trek role of Geordi LaForge in the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard, Burton has landed yet another role. And that is also on top of his game show gig!

According to Deadline, LeVar Burton is set to have a recurring role in the second season of Starz’s Blindspotting. He will join Katlynn Simone Smith, Tamera Tomakili, and Tim Chantarangsu, who were also announced to recur. It’s unknown what Burton’s role will be, but hopefully, more news will be revealed soon.

Starz’s Blindspotting is set six months after the events of the 2018 film and stars Jasmine Cephas Jones, Jaylen Barron, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Benjamin Earl Turner, and Atticus Woodward. It will be interesting to see Burton’s dynamic with the rest of the cast and what his role will entail.

Meanwhile, the actor and television host is staying plenty busy these days. Season 3 of Star Trek: Picard completed filming last month and is set to premiere in 2023. The upcoming season is said to be the biggest Star Trek: The Next Generation reunion yet, with other appearances including Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner.

When asked about the possibility of appearing on Star Trek: Picard in December, he said that he didn't know whether or not he'd appear, although the third season that will feature him is done filming, so he may have just been keeping the secret.

Along with Picard, Burton will also be hosting Trivial Pursuit, a TV iteration of Hasbro’s popular trivia board game. The gig came after Burton became a fan-favorite host on Jeopardy! during the game show’s rotating celebrity hosts following the death of longtime beloved host Alex Trebek.

And there's still more! Burton is also set to be the host of the 94th Scripps National Spelling Bee during the televised semifinals and finals on June 1 and June 2. He is keeping himself occupied with a variety of gigs – scripted and game show.

My fingers are crossed that more information will be revealed about Season 2 of Blindspotting sooner rather than later. It’s not yet known when the season will premiere on Starz, but given that the first season ran through the summer of 2021, it's possible that the second season will be summer viewing as well.

Production on Season 2 is ongoing in Oakland and Los Angeles, California; depending on how far into production the new season is, fans may not have too painful of a wait for the next batch of episodes. Still, fans can only speculate for now.

Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates, and in the meantime, check out our 2022 TV schedule to see what else to look forward to.