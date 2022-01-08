Stars Speak Out After Chip And Joanna Gaines Pull Their Brand New Magnolia Network Show Following Controversy

Chip and Joanna Gaines have created a significant TV empire , which now includes the Magnolia Network (a joint partnership with Discovery). Previously known as Diy Network, the HGTV offshoot thrived with programming aimed at those who love do-it-yourself-related programming. Recently though, one of the channel’s new shows, Home Work, has found itself on the receiving end of some significant backlash. The program has since been removed and, now, series stars Andy and Candis Meredith are speaking out amid the controversy.

Home Work made its digital debut on Discovery+ this past Wednesday, the same day as the network’s relaunch, though the show was ultimately pulled on Friday. This move came after a number of the series’ clients alleged that their homes had been damaged during the renovations. As of this writing, at least three homeowners have leveled allegations at Andy and Candis Meredith via social media. In the wake of the claims, the TV couple also took to Instagram to release a lengthy joint statement:

We've seen stories that has [sic] been circulating, and although we cannot speak for anyone but ourselves, we can say that we have always tried to give everything we have to make anyone we work with happy. We will never take away their truth and how they are feeling. We can only say that there are two sides to every story and while we chose not to go public with our truth, because we know how hurtful this feels, we understand that only hearing one side can paint a negative picture. We have always kept the lines of communication open, there have always been ways for people to recover any damages, there have been purchase contracts in place, legal avenues etc, but taking this public seems to be the easiest ways to harm us personally.

The new series saw the two stars renovating homes around different places within the state of Utah. The specific allegations aimed at the two claim that there was lack of communication from both as well as unsafe working conditions, insufficient work, and continuously expanding budgets, among other things. In their statement, the Meredith’s went on to say that they “adamantly deny” the claims, saying that they have not “stolen money from these clients” and asserting that they’ve used licensed contractors. The couple later went on to say that they’ve received threats as a result of the situation:

We ask that these threats and piling on without the full story stop, they are the same handful of stories spinning and spinning, looking like there are 'so many' hurt people in our wake. So many believe that we are frauds, have hurt people intentionally, and that we are not who we say we are. That is simply not true.

The couple also thanked those who’ve shown support for them and stated that they will continue to defend themselves from “the very small group of people who are upset with us.” Check out their full statement in the post below:

Chip and Joanna Gaines have yet to publicly comment on the matter, as news of Magnolia’s decision came from network president Allison Page, via a statement shared with Deadline . The Gaines’, who rose to prominence through Fixer Upper , have been putting a lot of work into the Magnolia Network rebrand. Since it was first confirmed in 2019 that they’d be getting their own network , the two have spoken extensively about their plans, even amid a major delay . This includes their desire to provide a diverse array of programming (while also addressing past criticisms ). They also seem to be dedicated to establishing a TV network in the age of streaming.

As of right now, it would seem that Home Work has just been removed from the programming schedule, and Magnolia has yet to officially confirm if the show is cancelled. Viewers can likely expect a formal announcement on the series’ fate sooner rather than later.