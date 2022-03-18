Station 19 Thankfully Just Gave Andy Some Promising News, But At What Cost To Others?

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers about the Station 19 episode “In My Tree.” Consider yourself warned if you’re not caught up!

Lots of secrets looked about ready to burst forth in the latest episode of Station 19. Robert found himself in a strange position as both Beckett and Maya were using his relationship with new fire chief Natasha Ross for their own gains. Maya asked Robert for advice on getting close to Ross so she could get her captaincy back at Station 19, while Beckett needed Robert to stay quiet about his drinking. Unexpectedly, however, it was Andy who made the biggest waves in regards to the new chief.

When Andy asked Natasha to move her back to Station 19. While Andy might get the answer she was looking for, her request set Natasha down a path that’s almost definitely going to have consequences . Let’s discuss.

Andy Is Likely Returning Home To Station 19

Things haven’t felt quite right since Andy got shipped over to Station 23 in the same chaos that caused Maya’s demotion. Andy approached the new fire chief Natasha and said that while she had made some progress as Station 23 captain, the issues in the “boys’ club” firehouse were deep-seated, and she asked to return to her family at her late father's fire house. Natasha appreciated Andy’s candor, and it sounded like she was going to make that request happen. However, unbeknownst to Jania Lee Ortiz's character, Natasha was looking for a place to trim the budget, and Andy’s comments about her current gig led to the decision to shut down Station 23.

What Will Happen To Theo And The Other Station 23 Firefighters?

Although our attention is rightfully focused on the firefighters of Station 19, there are a few within 23's ranks whose fates we care about. As this house's other firefighters are dispersed and/or laid off, how many characters will the show lose? Theo will still be a part of Vic ’s life , regardless of where his job is, but I’m hoping we’ll see him move over to Station 19 with Andy.

Will Natasha And Robert’s Relationship Be Further Complicated By Andy’s Presence?

Beckett already caught Natasha and Robert out on a dinner date, and Maya picked up on their vibes as well. With Andy likely returning to the fire station full time, there’s no doubt she’ll catch on to the history (and current goings-on?) between her ex-husband and the fire chief. Natasha told Robert they needed to cool things down for a while, but I fully expect this to turn into some drama.

With Station 23’s Closure, 19’s Resources Will Be Stretched

The squads from 19 and 23 have worked really closely together, especially in this season of Station 19, but what happens when all of the duties within the fire district are pushed upon just a single group? With the firefighters trying to get Ben’s PRT recommissioned and Jack opening the Dean Miller Memorial Clinic , how is Station 19 going to continue to serve the area with one less fire station? Hopefully they’ll take on a few of 23’s firefighters, but that may not be enough to continue with their special projects. Not to mention the excess danger everyone will face now that 19 will be responsible for all the big calls in the area.