Stephen Amell Just Clarified The ‘I Do Not Support Striking’ Comments He Made

As the SAG-AFTRA actors strike and WGA writers strike continue to see Hollywood professionals on the picket line rather than working on film productions, some comments from Arrow’s Stephen Amell about the situation over the weekend sparked some backlash. After the actor shared that he did “not support striking,” he came back around on Tuesday to clarify what he said in a lengthy statement.

When Amell spoke at GalaxyCon on Saturday, he shared some dissatisfaction with the ongoing strikes, saying he found the situation a “reductive negotiating tactic.” Now that the comments have run around, the Arrow actor seeks to clarify his original words. As he shared:

Understandably, there has been a lot of reaction to the comments I made this weekend about our strike. To ensure there is no misunderstanding about my thoughts and intentions I’m providing what I actually said and clarity/context to ensure my feelings aren’t unintentionally misinterpreted. We all know soundbites can be taken out of context and I have too much respect for my fellow union members to not clarify the record.

Amell went on to go through each of the comments he made and clarify them. For example, he quoted himself saying “I do not support striking” and shared this is what he meant in full context:

I understand fundamentally why we’re here. My off the cuff use of the word “support” is clearly contradictory to my true feelings and my emphatic statement that I stand with my union. Of course I don’t like striking. Nobody does. But we have to do what we have to do.

It sounds like the actor was misinterpreted for saying he didn’t support strikes because he didn’t support those striking, when apparently he was speaking more to the concept of striking itself. When clarifying his statement calling striking “reductive,” he said this:

I’m an actor and I was speaking extemporaneously for over an hour. I emote, but I certainly don’t think these issues are simple. Our leadership has an incredibly complicated job and I am grateful for all that they do. Despite some of my terrible early acting work, I assure you, I’m not a robot. From an intellectual perspective, I understand why we are striking, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t emotionally frustrating on many levels for all involved.

Stephen Amell posted the full statement on his Instagram. Check it out below:

