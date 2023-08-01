Stephen Amell Just Clarified The ‘I Do Not Support Striking’ Comments He Made
As the SAG-AFTRA actors strike and WGA writers strike continue to see Hollywood professionals on the picket line rather than working on film productions, some comments from Arrow’s Stephen Amell about the situation over the weekend sparked some backlash. After the actor shared that he did “not support striking,” he came back around on Tuesday to clarify what he said in a lengthy statement.
When Amell spoke at GalaxyCon on Saturday, he shared some dissatisfaction with the ongoing strikes, saying he found the situation a “reductive negotiating tactic.” Now that the comments have run around, the Arrow actor seeks to clarify his original words. As he shared:
Amell went on to go through each of the comments he made and clarify them. For example, he quoted himself saying “I do not support striking” and shared this is what he meant in full context:
It sounds like the actor was misinterpreted for saying he didn’t support strikes because he didn’t support those striking, when apparently he was speaking more to the concept of striking itself. When clarifying his statement calling striking “reductive,” he said this:
Stephen Amell posted the full statement on his Instagram. Check it out below:
A post shared by Stephen Amell (@stephenamell)
A photo posted by on
More tc come...
