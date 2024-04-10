Stephen Amell Has A Response For Fans After Reports Heels Could Get Uncancelled Roll Around

Despite Starz's cancellation of Heels back in 2023, Stephen Amell had a lot to celebrate anyway in the new year thanks to his casting in the upcoming Suits spinoff pilot. More recently, however, the former wrestling series is rumored to return for a third season following the Season 2 finale cliffhanger as it is set to arrive on streaming, and now Amell has a response for fans.

Stephen Amell starred in both seasons of Heels on Starz and ended Season 2 with the reveal that his character was unable to move after a maneuver went wrong in the ring, suggesting a serious back or neck injury. When the finale aired, Starz had not yet announced a cancellation or renewal, but the show was axed in late September of 2023. Now, with Heels set to arrive on Netflix and potentially score a Season 3, Amell took to Instagram with a message:

ONE… TWO… KICK OUT!!!

While that doesn't mean that fans should start prepping their viewing parties for Heels Season 3, Amell's choice of words – "KICK OUT!!!" – do give reason to hope that the Starz cancellation only seemed to be the end for Jack, Ace, and the rest. Co-star and executive producer Mike O'Malley responded in the comment section with "'Imma gonna get you Jack Spade!!!'" and Amell referenced the Season 2 finale cliffhanger in his answer:

Lotta nerve picking on a guy when he’s on his back…

So, why exactly are there rumors that Heels could find a second life, when the show was cancelled more than six months ago and Stephen Amell returned to Vancouver for the Suits spinoff as his first major TV project following the wrestling series' end? THR reports that the show has been licensed to Netflix by Lionsgate Worldwide Television Distribution, giving the streamer non-exclusive rights to the series. This does not mean that Netflix has ordered a new season, but that is reportedly possible if Heels does well among Netflix subscribers.

At the time of writing, Heels has not yet arrived on Netflix, so it's impossible to say if it will receive the same explosive enthusiasm that Suits did back in 2023 or Brooklyn Nine-Nine earlier this year, with star Melissa Fumero even responding to the latter making Netflix's Top 10. It's also worth noting that a lot of stars would have to align for a third season. Not only is the Arrow alum set to star in the Suits: L.A. spinoff if it's ordered to series by NBC, but his Heels co-star Alexander Ludwig is also set to star in the sci-fi drama Earth Abides for MGM+.

On the whole, it's hard to say if Stephen Amell is encouraging fans to hold out hope for more Heels or just acknowledging their support more than half a year after the show was cancelled, but he clearly has seen all the fresh buzz with the Netflix deal. For now, we can only wait and see whether the show's arrival on the streamer will result in the kinds of numbers for Netflix to order a third season. In the meantime, you can find some upcoming viewing options on our 2024 TV schedule.