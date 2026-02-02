Kelly Clarkson Addresses Why Her Talk Show Is Officially Ending After 7 Years: ‘Not An Easy Decision'

Kelly Clarkson has been a daytime TV mainstay going back to 2019, winning several Emmys and the hearts of viewers who didn't already know her from her American Idol audition. Now, however, weeks of rumors about the future of her talk show have come true: The Kelly Clarkson Show is ending after seven seasons, and the host/music star shared her reasoning for walking away from the show that has been such a hit.

In a statement confirming that The Kelly Clarkson Show will end in the fall of the 2026 TV schedule, Clarkson started out by expressing her gratitude for the "amazing moments" she's experienced over her years of daytime television. She said:

I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show,' both in Los Angeles and New York. There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner.

Kelly Clarkson has been through a lot in her personal life over the seven seasons of the show, including her highly publicized divorce from ex Brandon Blackstock, followed by his passing in the summer of 2025. While she has kept her smile on during The Kelly Clarkson show, the host explained why she made what she describes as "not an easy decision." She said:

Because of all of that, this was not an easy decision, but this season will be my last hosting ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show.’ Stepping away from the daily schedule will allow me to prioritize my kids, which feels necessary and right for this next chapter of our lives. This isn’t goodbye. I’ll still be making music, playing shows here and there and you may catch me on 'The Voice' from time to time ... you never know where I might show up next. But for now, I want to thank y’all so much for allowing our show to be a part of your lives, and for believing in us and hanging with us for seven incredible years.

Production on Season 7 will continue as originally planned, with new episodes set to air through to Fall 2026. Clarkson will continue hosting as usual, but special guest hosts are on the way as well. This isn't particularly shocking; she was absent from the show for some time ahead of the 1,000-episode milestone, although she was present for the milestone with some cheeky comments for the audience.

NBCUniversal Executive Vice President of Syndication Studios Tracis Wilson praised the series as "an extraordinary collaboration," while also crediting showrunner Alex Duda for "vision, leadership and unwavering commitment across all seven seasons" that have "guided us through unprecedented times and a cross-country move." Valari Staab, Chairman of NBCUniversal Local, said "We thank Kelly and the production team" and she will "look forward to the remainder of this season as they complete their successful run."

As for Clarkson herself, singer made it clear in her statement that she's not leaving daytime TV because she wants to focus on The Voice or chase another talk show opportunity, but she'll be able to "prioritize" her kids. There were rumors of problems behind the scenes as far back as April 2025, but there was reason to hope for The Kelly Clarkson Show to continue as recently as late January.

Clarkson and her show have been present on the awards circuit going back to the beginning, earning nominations at the People's Choice Awards, Critics Choice Awards, and Daytime Emmy Awards. Clarkson herself won the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show host in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023, with the show winning Outstanding Talk Show in 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

There are still months of new episodes left before the final credits roll on The Kelly Clarkson Show this fall. You check your local listings to see her series on weekdays.