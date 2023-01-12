Steve Harvey Hilariously Put Sherri Shepherd In 'Top 3 Worst Celebrities' To Play Family Feud, And Had Video Receipts

While contestants on shows like Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! likely don’t want to make embarrassing mistakes in front of those shows’ hosts like Pat Sajak and Ken Jennings, it’s a whole different ball game where Family Feud is concerned. Like no other game show host out there, Steve Harvey absolutely loves to troll derpy contestants and their awkward, revealing, and/or NSFW guesses . And it’s hardly a rarity, especially as the questions being posed have become all the more salacious in nature. Though the subject matter is watered down a bit for star-studded eps of Celebrity Family Feud, there’s definitely still room for regrettable answers, as talk show host Sherri Shepherd is all too aware.

Steve Harvey stopped by as a guest on Sherri this week, where things quickly and hilariously took a downward turn for Shepherd after Family Feud came up, as he ranked her among the worst celebrity contestants to ever take the stage. Which, even said in jest, is something of a slap in the face, given just how terrible some of the celebrity contestants have been in recent years. (And yeah, I’m looking right at you, Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman .)

As Sherri Shepherd was in the midst of thanking Harvey for having her family on the primetime telecast, the comedian stopped her from continuing, laughing as he said:

You stop right here. Why I invited you, I did not know. Now, I got a little surprise for you, because I brought a clip of you on Family Feud. I brought the clip. You’re the worst. You in the top 3 worst celebrities.

At this point, he shared the clip from Shepherd’s Celebrity Family Feud ep against Ian Ziering, in which her very first response during the Face Off set things off. (Note that the uppercase letters are very much indicative of how loudly she voiced her answer.)

Steve: Name something a lady cop might do to her husband in the bedroom.

Sherri: CUT HIS PENIS OFF!!!

Understandably, that answer had everyone in the studio more than a little stunned, and it was just as fun to see Harvey and Shepherd’s reactions to seeing the clip again. After the video, the Feud host questioned Shepherd’s instincts with a magnificently logical observation.

What did that have to do with the question? Police don’t even have knives. You ain’t never heard about police cuttin’ nobody.

To her credit, the Sherri star attempted to blame her nervousness for why she shared such a wild answer, but Harvey wasn’t having any of it, saying he knew her too well, and that it was definitely personal. She even tried sweet-talking her way back to his good side, saying she’d love to be invited back, and that she bought the home edition. To which Harvey told her she could play the game at her house. Presumably without any cutlery nearby.

Check out the Sherri clip below!