7 Times Steve Harvey And Jackass' Cast Made Comedy Gold During Celebrity Family Feud's Finale

Celebrity Family Feud wrapped up its eighth season on September 22, pitting members of the cast of Jackass against each other for an hour of shocking — yes, I mean that literally — entertainment. Even if audiences went into the episode expecting antics, their hopes were likely exceeded, as the consistently funny host Steve Harvey joined with the masochistic stunt performers for absolute comedy gold.

Whereas the celebrity version of the game show usually features two games with four different teams of famous faces to fill the 60 minutes, just one game was played in this finale, with six members on each team rather than the typical five. It was quickly apparent why this cast in particular couldn’t be squeezed into a 30-minute slot, and the viewers were the beneficiaries of a truly laugh-out-loud hour of television. Here are 7 of the funniest moments from Celebrity Family Feud’s season finale featuring the cast of Jackass:

1. Steve Harvey’s Reaction To Twinning With Johnny Knoxville

The shenanigans started right away, as the always dapper Steve Harvey strutted onto the stage in a maroon suit jacket with black shirt, tie and shoes… which just so happened to be the exact same outfit that Johnny Knoxville was wearing. The host barely got through the introduction, as he kept looking back at the contestant, and finally went to hilariously address their twinning ways. Harvey told Knoxville:

What the hell? That’s some Jackass mess right here. You know, if my wife had come around this corner, and a woman had on the same thing, oh she’d be pissed. But me, I’m sitting here going, ‘This is ignorant.’ I don’t know why I thought, I mean I should have known that this jackass right here would do something like this.

While the crew were unanimous in the sentiment that Steve Harvey wore it better, the host remained impressed, continuing to comment on their matchy matchy suits for the first portion of the episode. You can check out the introduction in the video above.

2. Steve Harvey Explains Why You Don’t Want To Fight ‘Old Dudes’

When introducing both teams, the Jackass cast informed the host that Jasper Dolphin and his dad Dark Shark sparred so often that they needed boxing gloves, which prompted Steve Harvey to school the 31-year-old son in why he, in fact, did NOT want to throw hands with his father. He explained:

Hey man, my oldest son is 31. You can ask him. He don’t want this. Nah, he don’t want this. This ain’t gonna go the way you think. Because I’m gonna do something ain’t never happened — I’m gonna bite you in your hair. You ain’t never had a piece of your cheek spit back on you. Yeah, see I’m gonna fight to win. This ain’t gonna be no easy one.

Now, I have never heard anybody threaten to bite someone in their hair, and Steve Harvey’s whole spiel had me howling. Watch the full exchange for yourself in the above video at around the 8 minute mark.

3. Johnny Knoxville Tases His Teammates For Stupid Answers

Teams on Family Feud usually present a united front, and even for the most boneheaded of answers , family members will still clap and shout out, “Good answer!” like they’re trying to speak it into existence. Johnny Knoxville doesn’t play that way. After Dave England got a strike for what was deemed “a terrible answer,” Knoxville lunged at him, tasing his teammate in the chest! Check it out in the above video just after the 3 minute mark.

The taser remained a threat for the rest of the game, but in case you question the fairness of Johnny Knoxville wielding all the power, just know that he later tased himself over his own stupid response.

4. The Host Trolls Zach Holmes For Not Even Trying

Just like the members of the respective teams on Family Feud, Steve Harvey is generally pretty supportive of those trying to come up with answers. Sure, he’ll throw a mean side-eye at some of the more off-the-wall responses, and he knows exactly what makes these answers go viral . But rarely does the host come down as hard as he did on Zach Holmes, who stared blankly ahead until he was buzzed with a strike. Harvey lamented:

He just stood there and didn’t say a damn thing. He didn’t even try. He didn’t even look like he was thinking of anything.

Zach Holmes wasn’t on Johnny Knoxville’s team, but maybe he was still rendered speechless at the threat of being tased, as his own teammates lobbied for Knoxville to hand the weapon over after Holmes remained mum. You can watch it go down at the 2:30 mark above.

5. Wee Man Got A Shocking Surprise During His Face-Off

Wee Man seemed to suspect something was coming, as he stood front and center for his face-off question. He learned the hard way that Johnny Knoxville’s taser wasn’t the only shocker of the night, because when Steve Harvey started to read the question, a surge of electricity went through the gray block that Wee Man had his hand on, causing him to shout in pain. Suffice it to say that nobody else put their hand on the gray blocks for the remainder of the episode. See the electrifying moment at the beginning of the video above.

6. Steve Harvey’s Primal Scream Over ‘Monkey In A Loincloth’ Response

“If Tarzan were a magician, he might pull a ‘blank’ out of his loincloth.” Like so many questions on Family Feud, this one just invites trouble, and as we’d come to realize with this group, trouble is no problem. While the responses of “banana,” “Jane” and even “ball” were funny enough, it was Dark Shark’s initial response of “monkey” that sent Steve Harvey over the edge.

Some of the comedian’s funniest moments on the show have come when Steve Harvey acts out a contestant’s answer , so you knew something good was coming when the host joked about needing to get the monkey out of his loincloth. He emitted the most hysterical shriek, which you should witness for yourself, just past the 1 minute mark in the clip above.

7. The Host Gets Real About Team Knoxville’s Performance

Ahead of the final round before Fast Money, Johnny Knoxville’s team had failed to procure any points. Steve Harvey, still on fire after calling out Zach Holmes for his lack of effort, proceeded to lay out the dire situation Team Knoxville faced as they prepared to attempt a steal, thus forcing Sudden Death. The host explained they had one shot to extend the game, before exclaiming:

If it’s not there, the Tremaine team will just win the game. How tragic that would be. The opportunity is at hand. Oh my God, you have no points. All of you are gonna get tased.

I’d like to know how many people would be in support of incorporating a taser into all future episodes of Family Feud. It definitely seemed to serve as motivation! Steve Harvey’s pep talk starts just before 3 minutes in the video above.