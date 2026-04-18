Love On The Spectrum’s Creators Commented On Abbey And David’s Breakup, And It Completely Changed My Perspective
We've followed their journey since Season 1!
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Fans of Love on the Spectrum got to witness such a beautiful thing in the relationship between Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman, who were first featured on the Netflix dating show in Season 1. Suffice it to say, I was devastated when, just days after Season 4 premiered on the 2026 TV schedule, it was confirmed they’d ended their relationship. I asked Love on the Spectrum creators Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden how they reacted to the news, and what they said changed my perspective on the situation.
Abbey Romeo and David Isaacman were not one of the featured couples on Love on the Spectrum’s fourth season, which premiered on the Netflix schedule April 1, but all seemed fine between them when they made a guest appearance in the season finale. However, on April 10, they released a joint statement to confirm their breakup after nearly five years together. When Cian O’Clery and Karina Holden sat down with CinemaBlend to discuss the most recent season, I had to know if they were as heartbroken as I was over the news, but what they said surprised me. O’Clery said:
Cian O’Clery makes a good point. It can’t be a fairytale romance if it’s not the best situation for both people involved, and I totally get him wanting the best for Abbey and David, even if that means going their separate ways.Article continues below
It’s still disappointing after seeing over the course of the first three seasons of Love on the Spectrum how much they grew together, getting to travel with them to Kenya and seeing how much they cared about each other. But Karina Holden pointed out that breakups are inevitable when you’re making a show about love. She told me:
While their words don’t necessarily make me less sad about the heartbreak Abbey and David have had to experience, I do have to agree that it’s more important that they’re doing what’s best for themselves, even if — especially if — it’s the hard thing to do.
All four seasons of Love on the Spectrum — one of the best shows to binge on Netflix — can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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