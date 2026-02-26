How Patrick Dempsey Thinks Eric Dane Would Feel About The Response After His Death: 'So Beloved'

Since Eric Dane's passing , tributes have flooded in from all corners of Hollywood. Former co-stars, like Grey ’s vet Katherine Heigl , longtime friends, and devoted fans have shared stories, favorite scenes, and personal memories. Patrick Dempsey joined the heartfelt tributes as well, and he recently reflected on Dane's death and the overwhelming public response it got. He also offered a sincere perspective on what the late star might think about the outpouring of love.

Patrick Dempsey was candid about how grief has touched his life in recent years, and how that context informs the way he sees the reaction to Eric Dane’s death during an interview with NewstalkFM . In his words:

It’s very hard when you lose a family member. I lost my father very young, and my mother’s passed. And now, several friends in the last year I’ve lost. Eric was so beloved. And I think he would really be so happy to know. And I know a lot of people reached out to him before his passing to keep track that he was so beloved and is deeply missed.

Losing a parent at a young age, and more recently his mother, has given Dempsey an intimate understanding of how grief lingers and resurfaces. Add to that the loss of several friends within the past year, and it’s clear why Dane’s death hit especially hard. But amid that sorrow, the Ferrari actor focused on the knowledge that Dane understood how much he meant to people.

So often, tributes arrive too late for the person at the center of them to hear the praise. According to Dempsey, many fans and colleagues made a point of expressing their appreciation directly to the late HBO star while they still had the chance. The response following his death only amplified that message. Social media timelines quickly filled with scenes from his career, interviews that showcased his humor and warmth, and behind-the-scenes snapshots from sets he once called home. Former castmates shared statements that painted a picture of someone generous with his time and spirit.

Eric Dane died on February 19, 2026, less than a year after being diagnosed with ALS . He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Gayheart, and their two daughters. Though the longtime television favorite and Gayheart separated in 2018, they remained close until he passed away. Following the Last Ship star’s death, a family friend launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover mounting medical expenses , as he had been unable to take on as much work as he would have liked during his illness.

Patrick Dempsey and Eric Dane shared the Grey’s Anatomy screen for seven seasons. Mark Sloan first appeared late in Season 2 before becoming a series regular from Seasons 3 through 9, later returning for a cameo in Season 17. As McDreamy and McSteamy, the two played a now-iconic duo of heartthrob surgeons whose on-screen chemistry became a defining part of the series.

Though years had passed since they last appeared together on the show, their connection extended beyond the hospital halls of Grey’s Anatomy. The actors reportedly stayed in touch, reconnecting privately over the years, and had even discussed the possibility of a reunion after the Euphoria actor’s ALS diagnosis.

