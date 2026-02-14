James Van Der Beek’s Brother Opens Up About Feeling ‘Devastation And Pain’ In The Aftermath Of His Death

After battling colorectal cancer for three years, actor James Van Der Beek passed away at the age of 48. He was best known for his starring role in the cast of Dawson’s Creek , becoming one of the most well-known faces of late-90s TV. With many of the actor’s loved ones paying tribute, Van Der Beek’s brother opens up about feeling “devastation and pain” in the aftermath of the late star’s death.

In the days following the death of James Van Der Beek, celebrity tributes were pouring in. Alfonso Ribeiro said the actor will “live forever in my heart,” and Reese Witherspoon (who was executive producing Van Der Beek’s final project, Elle ) also sent kind words out about “what an extraordinary, talented man” he was. Among the most heartbreaking posts was from his brother, Jared, who posted on Instagram about the “devastation and pain” he’s been feeling in the days after his sibling's death:

There’s a special bond that exists between brothers and two days ago, that physical bond was broken. I now know why people call it heartbreak when you lose someone close to you. There is a feeling of devastation and pain that runs so deep in the heart, I didn’t know it would hurt so badly. He was my person, the one I went to for any and all things. I’ve looked up to him since I was born. He has never failed to be there for me whenever I needed him.

I can only imagine how distressing it must be to lose a sibling. To go from someone always being in your life to no longer being there can be an aching void that is hard to heal from. Seeing the family photos that Jared Van Der Beek posted of being all smiles with his brother is enough to make you tear up and want to hug your brother and/or sister a little longer.

When someone you love passes away, it can feel like the rest of your life may never be the same again. Jared Van Der Beek continued to talk about how the Pose actor may not be there physically, but he’ll always feel his “presence” in other ways:

James, I already miss your physical being and your words of wisdom over the phone. Yet, I also feel your presence so strongly and I know you will continue to be guiding me. Thank you for living your life with me. I love you.

Even in death, no sibling bond can ever be broken. I’d like to believe that somewhere out there, the Varsity Blues actor has heard his brother’s words and will continue watching over him. Death may separate us from those we cherish, but it will never take away the love we have for them. Take a look at Jared Van Der Beek's heartbreaking post below:

Jared Van Der Beek continued to express that his healing comes from “the outpouring of love, prayers, and support” from his fans and those who loved him. After conveying that his late brother “touched so many lives,” it makes it all the more moving that the number of celebs who donated to the talented actor’s GoFundMe account to pay his medical bills is so high. On a goal of $1.5 million, donations are already racking up more than $2 million. It proves what a lasting effect the actor had on the world.

My heart goes out to James Van Der Beek’s family and friends, who are going through a painful time in the aftermath of his death. Through his projects and the lasting impression he had on others, his legacy will continue to live on through the people he touched.

