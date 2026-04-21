Denise Richards And Days Of Our Lives' Patrick Muldoon Broke Up Decades Ago. Why She Was 'Unconsolable' After His Death

2026 has taken a ton of beloved celebrities from us, from Catherine O'Hara's passing to Eric Dane's death. The latest of these was the death of Patrick Muldoon at age 57, a performer known for his work on soap operas as well as the sci-fi classic Starship Troopers. The late actor famously had a relationship with his co-star Denise Richards for five years in the '90s, and she's reportedly "unconsolable" after his death. Let's break it down.

Denise Richards' personal life has made plenty of headlines over the years, from her relationship with Charlie Sheen to her current legal battle with husband Aaron Cyphers. While the latter situation is still unfolding, the actress/reality TV personality is apparently reeling from Muldoon's passing. An anonymous insider spoke to The Daily Mail about her alleged state of mind, being quoted saying:

Patrick is the ex that she had the best relationship with. There was a ton of respect on both sides. It was so amicable that they were better friends than lovers and they remained in constant contact. She was his biggest supporter, he was hers.

Talk about a tragedy. While Richards' romantic life has been somewhat dramatic over the years, it sounds like she and Patrick Muldoon have remained on good terms over the decades since their split. They even reunited as recently as March, being photographed together at the Saturn Awards. So while they haven't been a couple for a long time, it sounds like there was still a ton of love and mutual respect between the two Starship Troopers stars.

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Denise Richards has shown her vulnerability on shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (streaming with a Peacock subscription), so there are likely plenty of fans who are thinking about her during this difficult time. The same anonymous insider spoke more about how she's coping, offering:

She’s devastated. Really, really sad. I’d even call her inconsolable. She can’t stop crying.

Patrick Muldoon and Denise Richards initially met in an acting class, but their relationship reportedly reached a new level when starring together in Starship Troopers (which may be getting a reboot). The pair played pilots Zander Barcalow and Carmen Ibanez, who enlist to help battle the terrifying aliens known as the Arachnids. The 1997 movie has grown into a cult classic in the decades that have passed since its release, and it began a franchise that's still talked about today.

(Image credit: TriStar Pictures)

Plenty of tributes have started rolling in for Muldoon, although this account of Denise Richards' feelings are touching... especially in the midst of other personal struggles she's having.

Our thoughts are with Patrick Muldoon's loved ones during this difficult time. The late actor has two posthumous projects coming on the 2026 movie release list and beyond, so fans can still see his talents at work.