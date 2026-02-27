One Last Dawson's Creek Cast Member Finally Found The Words To Pay Tribute To James Van Der Beek Two Weeks Later

Dawson’s Creek and Varsity Blues star James Van Der Beek sadly lost his battle with Stage 3 colorectal cancer a couple of weeks ago, at only 48 years old. The days since have seen a number of his family members, co-stars, and friends come forward to pay tribute to him, and open up about the “devastation and pain” of his passing. However, one Creek cast member has just now found the right words to say goodbye to their friend.

A number of stars who worked with James Van Der Beek have come forward since his death on February 11 to talk about what he and his death has meant to them. The 2026 TV schedule will see the premiere of Elle, the Legally Blonde prequel in which Van Der Beek stars, and executive producer Reese Witherspoon opened up about working with the actor, saying he was “extraordinary, talented” and “showed great kindness and grace in every action.” Meanwhile, Dancing with the Stars co-host Alfonso Ribeiro spoke about being “broken” after his friend’s death.

Several celebrities have also contributed to the GoFundMe set up to help his family pay off medical bills and move forward financially, but there is one Dawson’s Creek co-star of his who’s only recently been able to find the words to pay tribute to the star, and that’s Meredith Monroe, who portrayed Andi McPhee. She’s now taken to Instagram to express her feelings and after noting that Van Der Beek and his family have been “constantly in my thoughts, my prayers & on my heart” she said, in part:

Your legacy is your light. Whether 1 on 1, at a party, an event, or in your art you’ve always shared your light through: your humor & laughter, your curiosity, time & energy both in others & the world around you, your ability to be completely present & make others feel welcome & comfortable, your sincerity, friendship, compassion & love.

The 2026 movies schedule will see Van Der Beek star in The Gates, which is his last film, and the cast of that thriller also had kind words for him after his passing. As Monroe also noted in her post, she waited to open up because, “I still don’t know what to say?? Nothing seems right??” which anyone who’s lost a friend or family member can likely understand. She continued:

James may the love & community that your light has built worldwide be reflected back infinitely upon your beautiful wife Kimberly, your amazing children & your family. God gained an angel far too soon. Rest in peace 🤍

It’s clear that Monroe took her time so that she could find the right way to get her thoughts out about his death and the time she was able to spend with him. You can see her full post, below:

Many people have a hard time figuring out what to say when someone passes, as it’s an obviously hard situation to deal with. While Monroe was clearly still unsure about what she did share, she got her loving points across just fine.