The Story Behind Why Drew Carey Signs Off On The Price Is Right By Saying ‘I Love You’

When Drew Carey took on hosting duties for one of the best TV game shows back in the summer of 2007, it was a big deal indeed. He has since successfully made it nearly two decades into hosting The Price is Right, and his sign-off developed along with everything else. Now, the CBS game show host has revealed the sweet reason why he leaves viewers at the end of every episode with the words, ‘I love you.’

Carey sat down with US Weekly for a conversation that addressed how he's dealt with Amie Harwick's death (his former fiancée), as well as an impending milestone for The Price is Right. While talking about the upcoming 10,000th episode airing later in February, the former Whose Line is it Anyway host was asked about his affectionate parting message, and he shared that he thinks it’s an important message to share with others. ay to others and should be as common as any other greeting. In his words:

I say it to everybody. I think it should be as common as saying ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye.’ I text my female friends with a heart, I tell ’em I love ’em. And I tell their husbands and kids [the same thing]. There’s nothing wrong with spreading love and saying ‘I love you’ to people.

Learning the native Clevelander’s common usage behind the caring phrase in professional and personal contexts makes sense hearing it regularly during the 2025 TV schedule program. While it can be a tricky sentence to hear or say, his thought process on its commonality is admirable.

The Drew Carey Show star then said he believes it’s incredibly important to have males saying it and hearing it more often. He also noted how essential it is to share with others because you never know what could happen. He shared:

The idea that men especially are told they’re not allowed to express love or they’re not allowed to hug because they’ll appear weak or not masculine enough is ridiculous. It breaks my heart. I think it’s important to tell people you love them. It might be the last time you see them. You don’t know.

The Geppeto alum seems to know, and value, how important relaying feelings are after the 2020 Harwick tragedy. Carey has been incredibly candid about how he’s healed over the years, including forgiving Amie Harwick's murderer, which seemingly helped enforce his belief in the important lesson in loving others. I haven’t watched the eye-logo network classic game show in years, but now, I think I may tune in to hear his caring words myself and check out the odd hosting habit Carey seems to have.

Knowing the story of why Drew Carey ends every Price is Right episode by saying, ‘I love you,’ is the wholesome 2025 content I didn’t know I needed. Check out the sign off for yourself on weekdays on CBS, with a Paramount+ subscription, or even check out the show's non-stop channel on Pluto TV.