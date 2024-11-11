I've Been Watching The Price Is Right Channel Nonstop On Pluto TV, And There Are A Few Strategies All Contestants Should Follow

The 2025 TV schedule will be awesome for many reasons, and The Price Is Right is one of them. The daily game show will celebrate its 10,000th episode next year, and the scores of new cars and other prizes it's given to contestants over the years. Many people every day have a chance to play the iconic game show, and as someone who has binged a lot of episodes on Pluto TV, I've picked up on the strategies that every prospective contestant should follow.

There are a lot of easy things to do to better your odds of winning on The Price Is Right, based on me watching the 24/7 channel on streaming. Follow these tips and you too may win a vacation to the Caribbean or even a new car! Just make sure you don't injure yourself celebrating too hard, and keep these rules in mind in case you ever hear your name followed by the iconic phrase "Come on down!"

(Image credit: CBS/Bonnie Osborne)

Don't Be Afraid To Go A Dollar Over The Previous Bid

Too many people on The Price Is Right feel a sense of honor when they get on Contestants Row and feel like they have to give everyone a fair chance at winning the opening bid. I get it, and I can't deny I felt the people who bid just a dollar above the previous person were among the lowest of the low, especially if they ended up winning and getting a chance to play another game.

In truth, no one is going to care in the long run. Sure, the person you screwed over may never forget you, but they're just some random person you'll likely never interact with again. There are so many episodes of The Price Is Right that everyone watching will forget you and your name by the end of the final showcase. It's a rare feat to make it to Contestant's Row in the first place, so really, you're dishonoring the game not doing all you can to make it up to shake Drew's hand.

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Try To Spin The Wheel Just Enough For One Full Rotation

I get the temptation to spin the wheel so hard you risk tearing it off its hinges. The adrenaline is pumping, the crowd is screaming, and the noise it makes is so satisfying. That said, I've noticed from all my time watching that those who spin the wheel as hard as they can on The Price Is Right have the least amount of success compared to those who barely get it around for a full rotation.

As announcer George Gray confirmed to CinemaBlend in back in 2022, spinning the wheel just enough for one full rotation is the way to go more often than not. If the contestant ensures they start at $1.00, then the odds of hitting it with just enough force are much higher than if not. This is probably the most important tip considering it's the last challenge before the final showcase, so remember it if nothing else!

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

If The First Showcase Bidder Feels Way Over On Their Bid, Try To Undershoot Your Guess More Than You Would

If you're bidding in the Final Showcase and can somehow be the second person to bid, I highly recommend it. It puts the pressure on the first person to bid on a variety of things, and if you get lucky, they'll either go well under what they should, or even bid way over. If a contestant feels their opponent went over, then undershooting the bid is the surefire strategy to win.

I say this because there is a rare, but entirely possible outcome of The Price Is Right I've only witnessed a few times that is a massive bummer for one of the best game shows of all time. It's possible for both contestants to overbid on the Final Showcase, and believe it or not, the show ends without anyone winning the grand prize. So, while the crowd may boo and hiss at such a low bid if you're feeling confident that the other person blew it, then it's the best route to go.

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

The Audience, More Often Than Not, Knows What They're Talking About

There are plenty of times when it's best to shut out the crowd in game shows, especially if you're answering a question in the latter stages of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? That said, in all the episodes I've watched, I find that more often than not, the audience is pretty helpful at getting contestants through at least the first couple of games.

They're so good, in fact, that at least once an episode, a contestant will look to the crowd for help before they spin the wheel. I bring this up because it's so hilarious when you catch on, since how can anyone in the crowd be of help in that specific instance? Even the crowd starts shouting as soon as they get ready to spin and now that I've seen it, I can't help but feel like I'm one of the few people who picks up on this collective moment of insanity.

(Image credit: CBS/Sonja Flemming)

Pay Attention To Drew Carey's Tone

I must start by saying that this advice is purely anecdotal, and I don't have any hard science or data behind it. Drew Carey is a professional who wants to keep hosting The Price Is Right until he dies, and I assume that he works for whatever is in the show's best interest. That said, I can't help but notice that he does a lot with his voice when he's playing the games, and to me, it seems like he's occasionally attempting to influence contestants to make a decision that he thinks will get them a win.

I'm not suggesting that Drew Carey knows the prices of games before they are played, but he's on The Price Is Right each and every day. At this point in his career, he has to know the general prices of certain items and the best strategies to tackle each game. If it seems like he's giving any advice, no matter how subtle, I would highly encourage that a contestant listen to him. After all, the show is at its best when people win, so I think he's doing his part to ensure that happens as often as possible.

(Image credit: CBS/Michael Yarish)

Try To Show Up For A Primetime Or Holiday Taping

Again, there's no hard science behind this, but as someone who regularly covers the holiday specials and random episodes of The Price Is Right At Night, I can say that these seem to be the tapings people want to appear on to win prizes. Again, I don't want to say there's some type of conspiracy, but it does seem like the games are easier and people win a lot more on these episodes compared to the average episode that airs daily.

If you love watching The Price Is Right all the time, check out the two channels available to stream for free on Pluto TV. As someone who has been watching a lot of free streaming services as of late, I cannot recommend spending a day watching this enough.