Survivor 45 Contestant Admits She Threw Together Her Application Video Because She Was ‘Really Angry’ After Watching Mike Gabler Win: ‘Not OK’

Reality competition shows have been performing well on the air for decades now, in no small part to the groundbreaking titles that helped to form the genre. CBS’ megahit Survivor is definitely in that category, and millions still tune in to watch Jeff Probst host each new season. Those fans (myself included) are gearing up for the upcoming premiere of Survivor 45 this week. One contestant admitted she threw together her application video for the show because she was “really angry” after watching Mike Gabler win , calling the final vote "not OK."

Mike Gabler surprisingly was given the title of Sole Survivor in the 43rd season, vowing to donate his winnings to veterans. He’s one of the most controversial new winners, with many fans puzzled with the jury’s decision to vote for him. Emily Flippen is a new castaway competing on Survivor 45, and told EW how Gabler’s win inspired her getting on the show. In her words:

I applied for the first time in my life in the beginning of December 2022. Ripped an application video because I was really angry that morning after watching Mike Gabler win. I decided that was not ok in my book so I was like ‘I should apply, I can do this!’

There you have it. Survivor is a show that’s known for inspiring superfans to get off the couch and get on the island. Cirie Fields (who is on Big Brother as we speak) is the most famous version of this archetype, but fans have been cast more in recent years. Emily Flippen is just one example, and she’s not the only one on her cast. Although fellow new castaway Brandon Donlon is planning on keeping his level of fandom a secret from his tribe.

It’s a good time to be a fan of Survivor , as Season 45 will have longer episodes and bring back the iconic theme song sequence. This should presumably allow more time for the editors to explore each tribe’s dynamics and personalities. And hopefully that offers insight when blind sides and big moves happen throughout the season.

Of course, Gabler isn’t the only surprising win that's come out of Survivor in recent years. Erika Casupanan’s win in Survivor 41 was also a twist since she wasn’t featured much in earlier episodes. Years back there was debate about Michele Fitzgerald winning her season, although she once again made it to the Final Tribal in Winners at War and is now part of the Challenge franchise. We'll just have to see who wins the 45th season, and if there's backlash from the fans.