Survivor 46’s Premiere Was A Fun Ride, And Fans’ Reaction To The First Boot Are Hilarious

Spoilers ahead for the Season 46 premiere of Survivor.

CBS' long-running competition series Survivor changed the TV world forever, and is considered one of the best reality shows of all time. A new season has just begun on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), with fans old and new figuring out how to watch Survivor 46. The season premiere was a fun ride, and fans’ reaction to the first boot online are hilarious. Someone cue the theme song!

Survivor fans are known for making their opinions known online, including criticism of host/showrunner Jeff Probst. So it shouldn't be a surprise that they sounded off on social media, particularly about first boot David Jelinsky, who made a bunch of wild moves during his brief time on the island. Folks on Twitter immediately began making memes in response to his disastrous showing, as you can see below:

Jelinsky: I don’t believe in quitting.Jeff: You literally quit?Jelinsky:#Survivor #Survivor46 pic.twitter.com/OqXH0q0fPLFebruary 29, 2024 See more

I mean, were they wrong? While Jelinsky didn't actually leave the game like Season 45's quitters, he definitely threw in the towel a number of times throughout his days on the island. And when Jeff pointed it out at Tribal Council, it was seemingly the final nail in his coffin.

Jelinsky made a number of mistakes during his brief time on Survivor. He volunteered for the "sweat" challenge and promptly quit (while destroying the hourglass). Then he demanded he go on the journey, only to fail epically and lose his vote while giving castaways from other tribes an extra vote. Plenty of fans poked fun at him online, like the following tweet:

Him: Are you fucking stupid? Me:#Survivor #Survivor46 pic.twitter.com/VU0Gbrxbb6February 29, 2024 See more

Clearly Jelinsky wasn't a strong liar, despite being a Las Vegas resident and signing up for a game that requires deception. Another fan poked fun at him being from the City of Sin, making assumptions about his poker skills by posting:

Literally anyone after playing poker with Jelinsky #Survivor pic.twitter.com/UZ4i7l4cLFFebruary 29, 2024 See more

Seeing Jelinsky quit multiple challenges during the premiere episode definitely triggered some fans, after Season 45 saw to castaways dropping out of the game entirely. One of the memes referenced Hannah Rose, who asked the Lulu tribe to vote her off on Day 3. Check out the following tweet:

Jelinsky every time he’s presented with a challenge #Survivor pic.twitter.com/vqsETMtKoXFebruary 29, 2024 See more

Despite this, some fans were happy with the first boot. Namely because it's very common for women (especially women of color) to be voted off first. A tweet pointed this out, posting:

the first boot of survivor 46 was a man!!! #survivor #survivor46 pic.twitter.com/lpKk08yELfFebruary 29, 2024 See more

It should be interesting to see how Season 46 of Survivor ultimately plays out before our eyes. There are some big characters on the cast, a number of which made strong feelings throughout the two-hour premiere episode.

Just about anything could happen this season, although Jeff Probst revealed that the auction won't be part of Season 46. We'll just have to wait to see what happens, and what new twists enter the beloved game.

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays on CBS, and the next day on Paramount+. Check out the TV premiere list to plan your next binge watch.