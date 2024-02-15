Why The Survivor Auction Is So Insane To Pull Off, According To Jeff Probst
Survivor brought back its auction for Season 45, after it being gone for a number of years.
There are long-running reality competition shows, and then there's Survivor. Widely known as one of the best reality shows of all time, the show changed the TV world forever and is showing no signs of slowing down. Next up is Survivor 46, which filmed over the summer. But there's one thing that fans shouldn't expect in the next batch of episodes: another auction. And producer/host/showrunner Jeff Probst recently explained why the beloved auction is so hard to pull off.
Survivor's auction challenge was gone for years, after the cast of Worlds Apart basically broke the game's original version. Fans really missed it, which is why they were thrilled when it returned for Season 45 and Probst said it was here to stay. Unfortunately it won't be included in the 46th season, with Jeff explaining to EW why it's such a complicated challenge to produce. In his words:
Points were made. While from a viewer perspective the auction seems easy to pull off, it's much more complicated in real life. Namely because Survivor (which is available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription) shoots in a remote area of Fiji. So getting the prizes, cash, and refrigeration to keep the food fresh is easier said than done. And given how long he's been working on the show, Jeff Probst would definitely know this all too well.
Since Survivor has been on the air for so long, the logistical complications that filming this type of show are often lost on the audience. And changing things up with a big challenge like the auction requires manpower and resources that can be difficult to come by. In the same interview, Jeff Probst spoke more about the reality of the auction, saying:
This really helps to peel back the curtain on what it's like filming a season of Survivor from Fiji. And unfortunately another auction simply wasn't in the cards for the upcoming Season 46. In the meantime, fans can figure out how to stream Survivor 45 to re-watch the new incarnation of that fan-favorite challenge.
When the challenge finally returned it came with a number of new twists, including the cast searching for money around camp. It seemed like a no-brainer to follow suit for Season 46, especially since the cast didn't get to see the new auction on TV. Probst spoke about when it might return to the game, offering:
There you have it. While the Survivor auction has finally returned to the long-running series, fans shouldn't expect to see it play out in every season. Instead production will pick and choose when to include the challenge. So the cast and fans alike will be surprised.
Survivor 46 will premiere February 28th on CBS, and will be able to be streamed on Paramount the next day. While we not-so-patiently await the premiere, check out the TV premiere list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
Most Popular
By Adam Holmes
By Mack Rawden
By Laura Hurley
By Adam Holmes