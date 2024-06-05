Following Rumors, The Traitors Reveals Official Season 3 Cast (And I'm Hyped)

Despite being early into its run, The Traitors has quickly become one of the best reality shows ever. The series has been wildly popular for those with a Peacock subscription, especially its second season. Traitors' Season 2 cast was stellar, featuring all-stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Challenge, and The Real Housewives. Following rumors, the series confirms official Season 3 cast... and I'm hyped.

The rumored cast of The Traitors Season 3 has been swirling around online, garnering a strong reaction from fans. The chatter got loud enough that the network set the record straight, and there were some discrepancies with the original list and the real cast. The names include:

Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser) Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race) Britney Haynes (Big Brother) Carolyn Wiger (Survivor) Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai) Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset) Ciara Miller (Summer House) Danielle Reyes (Big Brother) Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey) Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City) Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron) Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette) Jeremy Collins (Survivor) Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal) Nikki Garcia (Professional Wrestler) Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island) Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac) Sam Asghari (Actor & Model) Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules) Tony Vlachos (Survivor) Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise)

I mean, come on now. While there are some controversial choices on this list, it's overall a strong group of reality tv personalties who will no doubt make for explosive content, especially while facing off at the Traitors round table. Let's break it all down.

While Survivor fans loved watching winners Parvati and Sandra reunite during Season 2 of The Traitors, the new cast also featured some beloved characters from the long-running series. Namely the icon himself Boston Rob (who offered ideas to improve the game), endlessly entertaining New Era player Carolyn Wiger, and winners Jeremy Collins and Tony Vlachos.

Last season a war stated between the Bravolebrities and the professional gamers started last season of The Traitors, and it should be interesting to see if they repeat this behavior. There are some excellent Housewives in the mix for Season 3, including RHONJ's Dolores Catania (who I suggested would be an excellent Housewife for The Traitors), RHONY's Dorinda Medley, and RHOP's recently fired OG Robyn Dixon. Dorinda always makes for great television, and the high stakes of the Traitors is sure to bring out the fire in her.

A surprise name who fans might not have anticipated seeing on the list is Sam Asghari aka Britney Spears' ex husband. As is Dylan Efron aka the brother of Zac who was featured in Down to Earth with Zac Efron (which is available with a Netflix subscription).

More to come...