Survivor Is Rolling Out Its Own Card Game, And Fans Aren't Happy About Who's Not A Playable Character

As Survivor gears up for its big 50th season in the near future, the series is still going through firsts on the 2024 TV schedule with Season 47. Whether it’s a unique negotiation or changing up the format, it’s never too late to celebrate a first for Survivor. And that is continuing as the long-running reality competition series is getting its own card game. Unfortunately, fans aren’t happy with one cast member not being included.

After the series released various games throughout its run, fans will be able to play the first-ever Survivor card game, according to Parade. Survivor: The Tribe Has Spoken gives fans the chance to play their own game of Survivor, with advantages, immunity idols, secret alliances, eliminations, and more. People can also play as former Castaways from throughout the series, as X user AMikeBloomType showed off just who fans can play as, including Natalie Anderson, Ozzy Lusth, and Rob Mariano, among others:

As seen in the Target listing, these are the former castaways you can play as in the new #Survivor card game. More info: https://t.co/ykFNnnPCTe https://t.co/0czXNpHQfo pic.twitter.com/ACTXk5eVIZDecember 16, 2024

Obviously, with 47 seasons, only a limited number of Castaways could be included, but there is one contestant that many fans have agreed is a big shock wasn’t included: Parvati Shallow. The fan-favorite 42-year-old boxer originally competed on Season 13, Survivor: Cook Islands. She also competed on Survivor: Heroes vs. Villains, Survivor: Winners at War, and international version, Survivor: Australia vs The World. Shallow was the Sole Survivor for Season 16, Survivor: Micronesia. She was also on the cast for the second season of The Traitors, which can be streamed with a Peacock subscription.

One would think that someone like Shallow, who has not only been on multiple seasons but is also quite a favorite among fans, would be included in Survivor’s first-ever card game. Understandably, many people are surprised that she is not part of the game, wondering where she is. Additionally, some people are also wondering why some of the Castaways are included, and it just shows you can’t please everyone:

I am Shocked that Parvati isn’t an option… -randyknup

okay but parvati and venus are missing… -venusvafasidol

Stephanie and Sarah over Parv…. really?? -SharkeySpice

No Parvati what? -Worax7

No parv is a crime -BewareAdvantage

As of now, it’s unknown why Shallow was not included in the card game, but to be fair, it is quite a big roster to choose from, and there were only so many Castaways that could be part of the game. It’s also possible that Survivor wanted a good mix of Castaways, with fan-favorites, villains, etc. Finally, it's possible that depending on how well this game does, there very well could be more versions that could include many more Castaways. But for now, fans will just have to settle with not playing Shallow.

At the very least, those who are still very much excited for the Survivor card game will be able to play it in a matter of weeks. The game is available for pre-order now and will release on January 12, available at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. Meanwhile, the Survivor Season 47 finale airs on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription.