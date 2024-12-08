Survivor Australia Filmed A Season With Some US Legends, And Now There’s A Big Rumor Going Around

We’re just a few days away from the finale of Survivor 47, and most fans are absolutely thrilled with how the season has turned out. The last episode featured an all-time amazing move, and of the six people left, there are several with a really good chance to win. It’s really compelling television, but if you believe the latest rumors, it might not even be the most compelling Survivor-related thing filmed lately.

We might be most familiar with the American version of Survivor here in the States, but the franchise originally launched in Sweden and has had more than fifty spinoffs. Some have failed pretty spectacularly, but many have proven quite popular and produced many seasons. Of those, the Australian version is arguably the most famous non-US iteration, at least to English speaking audiences, and the show recently filmed an all-star season that’s attracting a lot of attention.

Heads originally turned for the aptly named Survivor: Australia Vs The World a few months ago when the cast was first announced because it includes legends from all around the world. American fans were particularly stoked to see favorites Tony Vlachos, Cirie Fields and Parvati Shallow were on the cast list, all of whom have also played or are about to play Traitors as well. That initial excitement has kicked into a new gear after Yahoo Lifestyle dropped an update, however.

Apparently, a production insider said producers are so happy with the new season that they might change up the air date order and put it out before the previously filmed Brains Vs Brawn II. Now, seasons of a reality show airing out of order is a thing that happens now and again, especially if production shoots back-to-back, but it’s not like they just shot two convention seasons here. Australia Vs The World is a special season with a completely different production schedule. It was always intended to be its own thing and to air later, but apparently, producers think it’s the “most thrilling season” of the show they’ve ever filmed.

Obviously people working on a show aren’t above hyping up their own product and building a little bit of buzz, but this feels different, given there hasn’t even been an announced release date. It’s not like they’re actively trying to get people to tune into the premiere. We don’t even know when the premiere is going to be. This is just someone working on the show talking out how well it went.

I’m obviously pumped to watch it now. I initially had some reservations about the short production schedule. This season was reportedly filmed over the course of fourteen days, which is shorter than the American version, which, much to the frustration of fans, films over twenty-six days and is way shorter than the Australian version, which films over forty-seven days. It doesn’t take much to get me excited about a season of Survivor though, and any concerns I had about the production schedule are now mostly alleviated, or at least pushed to the background, thanks to this “thrilling rumor.” Here’s to hoping it lives up to my now lofty expectations.

And if it doesn't, well, thankfully, American Survivor is also about to give fans its own all-star season. The flagship version of the show is currently casting for Season 50, and a who's who of legends are already clamoring to play. We'll have to see if it includes any of the three that apparently helped make Australia Vs The World so thrilling.