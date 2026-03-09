90 Day Fiancé's Leida Margaretha Potentially Faces Additional Legal Troubles Following Ruling On Infant's Death
There's a new update from the courts.
Former 90 Day Fiancé star Leida Margaretha is still behind bars awaiting a ruling on the 24 felony charges filed against her for crimes including wire fraud, forgery, and theft, and it appears her legal troubles may worsen. Margaretha, whose Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé remains available to stream via HBO Max subscription, is potentially facing additional charges after a new ruling in the case regarding the death of her infant daughter, Alisa.
The TLC franchise has had its share of former cast members arrested, some for failure to pay child support, others for drug trafficking, and even some for murder. Even so, Leida's combination of charges exceeds what we've seen from 90 Day cast members of the past, and more charges may be on the way.
Court Rules Update On The Death Of Leida Margaretha's Infant Daughter Alisa
A new report from Starcasm has stated that the Medical Examiner's office has ruled the death of Leida's 5-week old daughter, Alisa Eleanor Rosenbrook, was "non-accidental." The ruling came as a result of an initial assessment that “found a preponderance of the evidence to substantiate maltreatment of physical abuse to the infant by the mother.”Article continues below
As of writing, no additional charges have been filed against Leida Margaretha, and the case remains ongoing. Starcasm reported on the death back in July, citing that the newborn was on life support for five days.
When Was Leida On 90 Day Fiancé?
Leida Margaretha first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé Season 6 with Eric Rosenbrook, and stood out for her rudeness to his children. Fans criticized her for demanding Eric throw out his 19-year-old daughter, as well as him for doing it out of fear she'd leave him.
Despite various issues in their relationship over the years, including these latest legal issues, Leida and Eric are not one of the 90 Day couples who divorced after marriage. That said, I don't think TLC has any interest in featuring them on the 2026 TV schedule or beyond in light of the latest legal updates, even though it has reconciled with previously convicted cast members before.
I expect there will be more news to come on Leida Margaretha, as investigations continue regarding her various legal troubles. Continue to stick with CinemaBlend as we dive into the latest updates in pop culture tied to television and movies.
