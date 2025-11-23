I'm A Hardcore Survivor Fan, But The New Era Has A Villain Problem

Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and it's showing no signs of slowing down. The long-running competition series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is going strong as we're already looking ahead to Season 50, which will feature returning players. As we continue watching the 49th season, though, it's becoming clear that the show has a villain problem.

While folks wonder how much Survivor contestants make, I'm curious about what's been going on with casting lately. The New Era is known for being a bit softer than some of the best Survivor seasons, thanks to less days on the island and more emphasis being put on people's feelings. But I think that the game is way less interesting without bonafide villains. After all, they're behind the most iconic moments of the show's long run on the air.

Survivor Doesn't Have Villains Anymore, And The Seasons Are Suffering

Back in 2024, host/showrunner Jeff Probst said that he's no longer interested in seeing villains compete on Survivor. This got a ton of backlash, as lots of the most iconic players in the show's history are technically villains. After all, the game we're following is one about manipulation, deceit, and blind sides. I think that not bringing antagonistic contestants into the game is resulting in less exciting television, as well as less cutthroat gameplay. I mean, no one's confessionals are better than a villain's.

I've seen every season of Survivor, and my favorite to this day is Season 20, Heroes vs. Villains. The reason is right there in the title; one tribe was full of the franchise's villains, while the other was known for being more heroic. There's some really great gameplay throughout those episodes, and ultimately the villains ended up running the game. So the idea of production now trying to avoid this type of character is truly puzzling.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Survivor is streaming over on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+.

Villains make up some of the Survivor contestants that best knew how to play the game. Just look at two-time winners like Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Tony Vlachos. Boston Rob is also a notorious villain, and one of the most popular contestants of all time. Survivor wouldn't be the same show without its villains, so why are we actively avoiding them in the New Era?

(Image credit: CBS)

Personally, I think this is part of the reason why recent Survivor seasons haven't gotten as much love. Since New Era episodes are expanded to 90 minutes, there needs to be adequate story to fill that space. On some seasons this has been helpful, but for ones with less drama (thanks to the lack of villains), episodes can be a slog.

Season 50 will feature returning players, so perhaps we'll also see the much-needed return to villains in the show as a whole. It might be just what's needed to help galvanize the fanbase and bring together new and old fans.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Survivor airs new episodes Wednesdays as part of the 2025 TV schedule. We'll just have to wait and see where Season 49 ends up going, and if we get any villainous behavior from its cast.