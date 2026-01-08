Survivor 50 Hasn't Even Started, And There's Already A Ridiculous Story About Coach In A Tent Going Around
Coach is gonna Coach.
Survivor is arguably one of the best reality shows of all time, and is responsible for influencing countless projects that followed since its 2000 debut. Two seasons air every year on CBS and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, and all eyes are on what's happening with Survivor 50, which will feature returning players. That includes three-time player Coach Wade, and a wild story about him is already running around prior to the season's premiere in February.
The cast list of Survivor 50 is pretty stacked, with OGs and New Era contestants set to clash in Fiji. While fans wonder how much money Survivor contestants make, I'm always fascinated by the BTS stories that we don't see when watching. We got some great ones courtesy of EW, including a story about Coach getting frustrated in the pre-game, where he was asked to stay in a tent and not talk to his fellow castaways. As the Dragon Slayer himself tells it:
Yikes. That's a ton of time to ask to stay still and quiet, so I understand that it was frustrating for Coach. It sounds like that type of lockdown didn't happen in his first three seasons, and the 54-year-old TV personality got hot about not being able to even speak during that time. I just wish the cameras were up so fans could see this outburst ourselves.
Coach was part of some of the best Survivor seasons, including my personal favorite Heroes vs Villains. But things have changed, and the pre-game lockdown seems to be a point of contention for him. He wasn't the only contestant from Season 50 to talk about this story, during the same interview Season 48's Kamilla told her version of the same incident. As she said:
Coach clearly made a big impression with the New Era players, and it should be interesting to see if that helps or hurts him as we get deeper into Survivor 50. Rizo admitted to seeing him practicing Tai Chi at LAX, showing that he was as a big of a character IRL as he appears on TV.
Some of the New Era players were actually taken by Coach's originality, including the tent incident (aka tentgate). Genevieve from Season 47 spoke highly about her first impression of him, offering:
She's not wrong. This is no doubt why Coach Wade was originally cast in Tocantins, before being asked to return for both Heroes vs. Villains and South Pacific. He's getting his fourth chance at competing in Season 50, we'll just have to wait and see if he's able to finally pull off the win and be named Sole Survivor.
Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Hopefully, we get a full-length trailer sooner rather than later, as it'll arrive on screen in a month and change.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
