The Sweet Gesture Lorne Michaels Made For SNL’s Maya Rudolph After Finding Out She Was Pregnant: ‘That Is The Canadian In Him’
How kind!
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
While Lorne Michaels is known as the boss of Saturday Night Live and can come off as scary or intimidating, he’s also kind and considerate. That’s been proven time and again by cast members who have explained how he’s helped them in their lives. Now, we have another story to add to the catalog, as the director of the documentary, Lorne, explained the sweet gesture SNL’s head honcho made when he learned that Maya Rudolph was pregnant.
Maya Rudolph was a cast member on SNL from 2000 to 2007, and in 2005, she and her husband, Paul Thomas Anderson (yes, the Oscar-winning director of One Battle After Another), welcomed their oldest daughter, Pearl. When Michaels learned about this, he was so excited and wanted to help, as Lorne director Morgan Neville told People:
Well, that is just the sweetest thing ever. It also totally tracks with Michaels’ reputation. While he can be a stern boss who isn’t afraid to make tough calls or provide feedback, he’s also a caring mentor. In fact, Pete Davidson said he’s been like a father figure to him. Clearly, he has a deep love for the people he works with and the show they work on, so this kind of gesture feels on brand.Article continues below
It’s also on brand because Neville explained that Michaels wanted Rudolph to be able to keep working, too. As they say in show business, the show must go on. However, he’s also a family man himself, as the director explained:
Michaels’ care for both his own family (which he’s very private about) as well as his cast and crew is evident in Lorne, which premiered on the 2026 movie schedule. The documentary follows the SNL boss through his work and tells the story of how he created and maintained the NBC mainstay.
Rudolph is featured in it as well, and it’s obvious that she has a deep admiration for the SNL boss. Plus, after being one of SNL’s best casts, she’s returned time and time again, including during Season 50 to play Kamala Harris, which further shows the deep love the actress has for the show that helped turn her into the legendary comedian she is today.
Now, going back to her having a kid while working on the sketch comedy show, Neville explained why Michaels treats his colleagues the way he does, and offers to do things like build a nursery in 30 Rock:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year
You can stream every episode of Saturday Night Live, both new and old, by subscribing to Peacock TV. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.
So, while the hours at SNL might be tough, and it might be a really hard show to pull off week to week, Lorne Michaels runs the ship in a way that is moral and fair. And apparently, sometimes that also means offering to build a nursery.
Now, to see this iconic show Michaels has run for decades, and to watch Maya Rudolph do what she does best, you can stream Saturday Night Live with a Peacock subscription. Then, to see how the series is doing now, you can catch new episodes as they air on the 2026 TV schedule on the show’s titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.