Aubrey Plaza Invoked A Funny Parks And Rec Scene When Seth Meyers Deigned To Ask If She Was Pregnant

Parks and Recreation may be a show that’s officially been off the air for over a decade, but that hasn’t stopped the cast from reuniting over the years and referencing their time on the show. When Aubrey Plaza did her first talk show since the public learned she’s pregnant, she ended up referencing a great scene from the beloved comedy, and I'm geeking out about it.

We learned that Aubrey Plaza is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Christopher Abbott earlier this month. This week, the actress turned up on Late Night With Seth Meyers, where the host mentioned the pregnancy, and she responded to his comment in her classic deadpan delivery:

How dare you ask a woman that? No, you’re right. There’s something inside. It’s a baby. I need you to pull it out… That’s why I came here tonight. It’s either you or Henry Winkler. Those are my top two. He delivered my baby on Parks and Rec, so that’s all I know.

Oh yeah, that episode! In the finale of Parks and Recreation, April and Andy have a baby on Halloween, and Henry Winkler’s Dr. Lu Saperstein delivers it. You can check out the scene here:

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April & Andy Make A Baby | Parks and Recreation - YouTube Watch On

You have to love how Aubrey Plaza just casually talked about Parks and Recreation unprompted. It is pretty funny that her most famous character has had a baby, and now she joked that she wants the guest star or Seth Meyers to assist her in the birth.

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In the finale, April hilariously decides that she wants to wear Halloween makeup while giving birth – prompting Andy to say she looks “more beautiful” than he’s ever seen her. The whole exchange is classic Aubrey Plaza, and it’s moments like these that make me want to go to Pawnee and rewatch the whole show all over again.

Plaza was on Seth Meyers to promote a new show of hers that just dropped on the 2026 TV schedule. She co-created an adult animation TV show with her ex Joe Wengert about their cat, and it’s called Kevin. The show has a wild cast list, including Whoopi Goldberg and John Waters, and the first season is now streaming completely for those with an Amazon Prime subscription.

Being a mother-to-be reportedly came as a “beautiful surprise” to Aubrey Plaza and her partner, Christopher Abbott, per People. The actress has been dealing with the loss of her husband Jeff Baena, who died in January 2025, a few months after the couple had separated after being a couple since 2011. Along with getting ready to welcome her first child, Plaza has two animated movies on the way, The Ark and The Aardvark and Animal Friends.

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Until then, I have to wonder what April and Andy’s baby is like...